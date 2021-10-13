“Colin Kaepernick made an unselfish decision, unlike Kyrie Irving”: Taylor Rooks gets into it with Donald Trump Jr over the Nets star’s recent vaccine concerns

Taylor Rooks points out the difference between what Colin Kaepernick did and what Kyrie Irving is currently doing with the vaccine.

Kyrie Irving has been making headlines nearly every single day and he hasn’t said a word in over two weeks. Media week saw the Nets star interact with reporters over Zoom and tell them that he will not be revealing his vaccination information as, according to him, it is an extremely personal matter that could not be disclosed.

Fast-forward to present day and it’s glaringly obvious that Kyrie Irving has yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19. His unwillingness to get the shot has resulted in Brooklyn Nets General Manager, Sean Marks, putting out a statement that doesn’t allow the point guard/ shooting guard to practice or play with the team until vaccinated.

There are two clear sides of this story: one side that believes in the vaccine and another that believes it is a ‘personal choice’ to get it or not. Clearly, Taylor Rooks falls into the former category.

Taylor Rooks dismisses any comparisons made between Kyrie Irving and Colin Kaepernick.

Of course, someone as right wing as Donald Trump Jr sided with Kyrie Irving in this vaccine debacle but not without Taylor Rooks calling him out for it. Trump Jr claimed that what Irving is doing for the unvaccinated is no different from what Kaepernick did in his stand against police brutality.

Rooks intelligently pointed out that Colin made a much more righteous and unselfish decision when compared to what the Nets guard is currently doing.

Stop. Kaepernick made a sacrifice for other people. He made an incredibly unselfish decision for a greater good. Also, your family is vaccinated. https://t.co/aRjezKzOaT — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) October 12, 2021

The clear and painfully obvious difference between the two ‘martyrs’ is that Colin went up against systemic racism that was proven to still run rampant within the United States.

Kyrie Irving on the other hand, is going up against a measly vaccine that has proven to halt the spread of virus that caused a pandemic. Does Kyrie honestly believe that without the virus, cases would naturally continue to plummet? So much for ‘doing his own research’.