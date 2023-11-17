“Combination of Manu Ginobili and Stephen Curry”: Warriors Rookie Brandin Podziemski Names Inspiration Behind Key Offensive Weapon

Nov 14, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) is congratulated by guard Stephen Curry (30) after he hit a three-point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Podziemski announced his arrival during the Golden State Warriors’ recent In-Season Tournament game. Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the absence of Stephen Curry, and with Klay Thompson being ejected early in the contest, Steve Kerr had no other choice than to put the rookie on the floor for much more time than he’s accustomed to. In 39 minutes of action, Podziemski finished the night with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Brandin’s performance was a wildly entertaining one. The youngster used various ways as he went on a scoring outburst. But, it was his floater game being as strong as it was, that impressed everyone.

Prior to the GSW’s recent clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBCS reporters asked ‘Podz’ to comment on his own floater game. The 20-year-old revealed that the same move that he used extensively was inspired by two legendary undersized guards – Manu Ginobili and Stephen Curry.

Question: “Who might have inspired that (floater game) and how has it really improved?” Podziemski: “Yeah, I think it’s been a combination of Manu Ginobili and Steph (Curry) really. Just not being the best vertical athlete there is, finding ways to keep it simple for myself and score points.”

The 19th pick of the 2023 Draft is a scrawny 6ft 4” guard. Hence, he needs to find innovative ways to finish over tough defense in order to score points. Adding it as a major tool in his arsenal, Podz seems to have mastered the art of knocking down floaters.

It’s pretty safe to say that Dub Nation is going to be treated to many more high-arching runners during Podz’s stint as a Warrior.

Brandin Podziemski is ready to do whatever Coach Kerr asks him to do

The 23-point performance against the Timberwolves put Brandin Podziemski on the map. With the Warriors playing without their All-Star trio of Steph Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Bay Area side wasn’t the favorites to win the battle. However, Podz’s heroics was one of the most impressive takeaways for Steve Kerr and Co.

Following the contest, the rookie chose to speak about his role on the championship-contending Warriors. Referring to himself as a “spare tire”, the youngster claimed that he was ready to do whatever Coach Kerr asked of him.

“Yeah, I look at myself as like a spare tire. You know, whenever something is wrong with the tire, I just go ahead and fix it. Whatever coach asks me, that’s kinda what I have to do. I am not gonna say that I have a particular role but just whatever coach asks me whether starting, coming off the bench or not playing, I will be ready for all three.”

Despite the 3-point loss, the likes of Coach Kerr and Chris Paul were impressed with what Brandin had to offer. The two lauded the rookie in the postgame conference.

If Brandin continues to put up such performances, there is no doubt that we will see a lot more of him become a regular in the team’s rotation for the remainder of the campaign.