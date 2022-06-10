“Come on Dirk Nowitzki, you compensated bad defense with godlike offense”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Mavs legend roasts himself for his lack of defensive skills

Replying to a tweet, Dirk Nowitzki hilariously roasted himself, implying that he was not at all good on the defensive end during his career.

Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the greatest to have played in the NBA. Standing at 7-feet tall, the German megastar was responsible for the change in perception about big men shooting from distance.

Suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks for over two glorious decades, Dirk played the game at the most elite level. During the span of his distinguished career, #41 built up an illustrious resume – 14 All-Star selections, 12 All-NBA selections, 1 regular season MVP, a championship, the Finals MVP, got selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and will surely get his legacy cemented in the Hall-Of-Fame.

Despite the success, he found on the offensive end of the court, the 21-year veteran was a pretty subpar defensive player. And recently, Nowitzki wasn’t ashamed to roast himself for the same.

Can’t be me. Too many bars on defense… https://t.co/3FspNd75fx — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 10, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Dirk Nowitzki roasts himself for his lack of defense abilities

As soon as the Mavericks sharpshooter trolled himself, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

We know you have that fast down swipe move. That’s at least 2 bars — The Mavdalorian (@TheMavdalorian) June 10, 2022

Not enough bars on offense — JewishLaettner.eth (@Jewish_Laettner) June 10, 2022

Bro really roasting himself he’s right tho — Bones (@Boness305) June 10, 2022

Disagree big bro pic.twitter.com/DyV6v8d6Qm — Trade Draymond (@CurryTakingOver) June 10, 2022

i love how dirk is so honest with himself, man’s said his defense was nonexistent 😭 https://t.co/Ffx0wNKmpV — KB🖤 (@KBWrld__) June 10, 2022

Unfortunately, Dirk isn’t wrong. Despite standing at 7 feet, he only averaged 0.8 blocks per game. With a 104 defensive rating, the German ranks 186th all time, and 228th all-time with a 0.35 defensive box +/-.

At least Dirk can now have a good laugh about it.

