“Congrats DeAndre Jordan on getting out of the Lakers”: Former LeBron James teammate hops on to wish LA big man as Woj speculates interest from the Sixers

Lakers might wave center DeAndre Jordan amidst interest from the Sixers, and Richard Jefferson is happy for the lad.

In the off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers flipped their whole squad, consisting of players mostly in their mid or late twenties, and got a bunch of players who are at least in their mid-thirties if not older.

While those youngsters have gone on to make each of their teams much better, the Lakers’ old guns who were all already in the downward trajectories of their careers haven’t been much of a surprise and have continued with their receding careers.

Russell Westbrook being at the top of that pack has received much criticism for all that has gone wrong in the Lakers having a 27-33 record with just 22 games remaining in the season. But none among Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, Avery Bradley, and DeAndre Jordan have done much either.

And now again failing in the mid-season trade market means there will be casualties in the form of waivers. And Richard Jefferson for one is happy for whoever gets out of the situation in LA.

DeAndre Jordan might get off the Lakers, Richard Jefferson congratulates him

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, DeAndre Jordan might find himself with a major title contender once again. And former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson is the first one to congratulate the former Clippers big man.

Congrats DeAndre on getting out of there! https://t.co/LpcXYGmCxF — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) March 1, 2022

Only this time Jordan will have a much better chance of having a shot at the title than he had with the Lakers if at all this Sixers move materializes.

As his former teammate from Brooklyn, James Harden, having recently joined Philly, has suddenly made them a top contender in the East.

One of Harden’s greatest assets is his passing ability and having only Joel Embiid to finish all his lobs at the rim or play pick and roll, Sixers look for another big as Doc Rivers has not put much confidence in Willie Cauley-Stein, allowing him just 9 minutes a game.

How much joining forces with their former big would help Rivers and Harden is a question to wonder. The Lakers center has seen just featured in only about half of the games (32) this season, with the averages of 4.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 12 minutes of action per game.