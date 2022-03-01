Basketball

“Congrats DeAndre Jordan on getting out of the Lakers”: Former LeBron James teammate hops on to wish LA big man as Woj speculates interest from the Sixers

"Congrats DeAndre Jordan on getting out of the Lakers": Former LeBron James teammate hops on to wish LA big man as Woj speculates interest from the Sixers
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Ben Simmons refused to dunk for a photoshoot, citing back issues": A Nets insider reveals the All-Star guard is not faking his injury
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Congrats DeAndre Jordan on getting out of the Lakers": Former LeBron James teammate hops on to wish LA big man as Woj speculates interest from the Sixers
“Congrats DeAndre Jordan on getting out of the Lakers”: Former LeBron James teammate hops on to wish LA big man as Woj speculates interest from the Sixers

Lakers might wave center DeAndre Jordan amidst interest from the Sixers, and Richard Jefferson is…