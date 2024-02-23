“Control What I Can Control”: Jordan Poole Makes ‘Displeasure’ Heard After Being Benched by Wizards Against the Nuggets

For the first time in the 2023-2024 season, the Washington Wizards decided to move Jordan Poole to the bench. With hopes to snap a seven-game losing streak, Brian Keefe replaced Poole with Bilal Coulibaly in the starting lineup. However, the Wizards were still unable to emerge victorious, suffering a 110-130 loss against the Denver Nuggets. After the change in the lineup at his expense was unsuccessful, JP expressed his dissatisfaction with not starting his first game of the campaign.

Being replaced by a rookie in the starting lineup, who is averaging only five points per game in the current road trip, Jordan Poole was understandably frustrated. Even though he played for 30 minutes, more than his average this season, the fifth-year guard wasn’t happy with the coaching staff’s decision. During the postgame interview, the 24-year-old revealed being baffled by the move. However, Poole promised to continue contributing to the team in any capacity that he can.

“If there’s any common sense, with the situation, you should know how I feel. But I’m just going to come out, do what I can do to help the team, keep it moving. I mean, if this is a way to try to get me on ball, I guess that’s just what we have to do. I can’t do anything but control what I can control,” Poole told Wizards beat reporter Ava Wallace.

The 6ft 4” combo guard, who has been struggling in February, had yet another inefficient outing. Shooting 4-17 from the field and 3-9 from the three-point land, the 24-year-old finished the contest with 18 points, 2 turnovers, and a box plus-minus of -9. Further, he also got bashed on social media for his bloopers on the court.

Bilal Coulibaly, who replaced Poole in the starting lineup, had a forgettable performance as well. Suiting up for 32 minutes, the Frenchman recorded 4 points on 6 attempts from the field.

Jordan Poole is having an underwhelming campaign

After helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 championship, Jordan Poole had a relatively uneventful campaign in the 2022-2023 season. A year after his breakout season, Poole was still the team’s third scoring option, behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.

However, in a blockbuster trade that allowed the Bay Area side to acquire Chris Paul, Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards. By acquiring JP3, the Wizards expected to have a franchise player who can hold the fort down in the wake of a rebuild.

Unfortunately, Jordan Poole has failed to live up to the expectations set for him. While recording the worst shooting splits -40% from the field, 30.3% from the 3-point line, and 85.9% from the charity stripe – since his rookie season, the guard has only been averaging an underwhelming 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.