“Cool to See a Young Chris Getting Rookie Hazed”: Klay Thompson Discusses Chris Paul’s Importance, Hilariously Recalls 19-Year Vet in Redeem Team

Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) congratulates guard Klay Thompson (11) after he was fouled by a Oklahoma City Thunder s player during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors finally snapped their 6-game losing streak. It was a brilliant team effort led by their point guards, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul. Seeing how Klay Thompson had been struggling as of late, they made it their mission to get him going early. The tactic worked, with Thompson dropping 12 points in the first frame.

Advertisement

Klay finished the night with 20 points, shooting 5-11 from the deep. Chris Paul had a very important double-double, registering 15 points and 12 assists. He played a big part in making sure the Warriors did not blow their double-digit lead in the 4th quarter. After the game, Klay Thompson was asked about practice with CP3 and his talk.

In the video uploaded by Warriors on NBCS, Klay was heard saying, “It was very helpful. I mean, anytime Chris Paul speaks, you must listen. The man’s been through it all.” He continued and talked about how he watched the Redeem Team documentary last night.

Advertisement

“I actually watched the Redeemed team documentary last night. It was cool to see a young Chris getting kind of rookie-hazed by his teammates and for him to still be here just balling, it’s insane. It makes me respect him so much.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1726851961616757145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though Chris Paul was close with the stars on the Redeem Team, playing his 1st Olympics made him a rookie, and he had to serve his rookie duties. He had to carry his teammate’s bags and probably more things that we don’t know in full detail.

However, seeing how CP3 was a young rookie himself once and has now gotten to where he is inspired, Klay. “Anytime he speaks and he sees something out there, we must apply it because he is a basketball savant,” said Klay, praising the 19-year veteran.

Advertisement

Chris Paul Has the Utmost Confidence in Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has not had the start to the season that he would’ve hoped for. With his contract expiring this year, Thompson was looking for a big year. However, 15 games in, and Thompson is having career lows in various categories. He’s averaging 14.4 points while shooting 40.3% from the field and 34.3% from the deep.

Some people lost their faith in the 5x All-Star so much that they started spreading the rumor about his retirement. However, Klay’s teammates have the utmost confidence in him. In a video uploaded by 95.7 The Game, we can see Chris Paul talking about his confidence in Klay’s shooting.

“I tell Klay all the time. I played against him for a long time. Every time he shoots it, I think it’s going in… every time I’m pushing the ball up the court, I’m looking for him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1726850253067022548?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Once Klay refines his shot selection and keeps getting starts like he did today, it won’t be long before we see the sharpshooter turning back into the 2nd best shooter in the world like we know he is. For now, we need to be patient with Klay and let him shoot him way out of this funk.