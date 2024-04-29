Excited Fans Believe Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Might Join Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour This Summer

The worlds of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become adorably tangled in the past few months. Throughout the playoffs and the Super Bowl, the world saw Taylor Swift showcasing her love and support for her beau. Conversely, she isn’t the only one showcasing her support. Kelce himself has been a public supporter of Swift’s songs and albums and has joined her on a couple of her tour destinations. And now fans believe they might just make it a double date, with Travis and Taylor’s couple besties Patrick and Brittany also joining them as she tours Europe.

Advertisement

On her show, A Swift Look, host Zoe spoke about the upcoming Eras Tour that Swift has planned. She spoke about how Kelce has been a supportive boyfriend for the pop star and that there might be a chance we’ll see him along with his favorite teammate by his side. She said,

“I think we’re definitely going to get Patrick Mahomes and Britney Mahomes at a concert or two over the summer. And just like the day that we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce bopping and dancing to Taylor Swift’s music is just going to be the best day ever.”

Intriguingly, if this happens, this wouldn’t be the first time both couples will get together for a double date. After the win in Vegas, Kelce and Swift had attended a charity ball thrown by Mahomes.

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift and the Mahomes: An adorable double-date

While Swift was there at the Chiefs game, she also attended a charity ball thrown by Mahomes. With Kelce by her side, the power couple went on to attend the Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas. The charity gala was for Mahomes’s Foundation, The 15, and Mahomies Foundation.

As per People, the couple were seen being adorable and down to earth as videos of them attending went viral. Furthermore, it seems like Kelce also announced that Swift, his ‘significant other’ put up four of her Eras tour tickets on auction. Both the couples were seen sitting next to each other, enjoying themselves throughout the gala. Moreover, this wasn’t the first time the couple went on a double date together. They were reportedly seen at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge.

Both couples seem to be getting along well. Moreover, the fans are absolutely obsessed with how the camaraderie between Mahomes and Kelce has translated into their personal lives. It only remains to be seen if the Mahomes will be in attendance for the Eras Tour.