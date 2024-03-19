“Crazy and Weird AF!”: Angel Reese Has a Disgruntled Reaction to Fake AI Pictures of Her on the Internet

Louisiana State University forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after the ball went out of bounds playing USC during the fourth quarter of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The AI deepfake epidemic has gone out of hand and women athletes are now becoming the targets. In another instance, Angel Reese took to her X in the middle of the night and complained after coming across some NSFW AI-generated images of herself. Reese cringed after seeing some objectionable content in her likeness. In one of the tweets, she pointed out how she was feeling creeped out after coming across the images.

The LSU Center reminded people that she was just 21 years old. Thus, this kind of behavior is more troublesome despite her being “fine” and “appealing to some”. It wasn’t surprising that the magnetizing personality didn’t appreciate such content without her consent. As someone who is still in college, such content also compromises her among her peers. Thus, her reaction is understandable as someone who is highly expressive and opinionated.

However, fans were quick to come to her rescue. Reacting to her tweets, some fans called out the intolerable behavior but also pointed out that fame comes with a big price. A user lamented the pitfalls of increased visibility, “Sadly, it’s part of the visibility that comes with fame.”

Another user pointed out that such instances indicate that the NCAA Center has attained massive fame. Therefore, the fan stated that the price becomes heavier as someone becomes more and more famous. The Miami Heat X fan account wrote, “Unfortunately, I think that means you’ve reached that level of stardom.. just don’t get in too deep”.

A commenter wasn’t pleased with how the easily available Generative AI is creating alarming situations, “Another reason why generative AI is extremely dangerous”.

Apart from such comments, the Bayou Barbie also received messages of support. While acknowledging the horrid nature of her ordeal, they also urged her to stick with the grind and keep thriving. A fan commented, “You have a lot more to gain and people are trying to knock you off your square. Stay focused princess.”

Thus, the flow of comments largely condemned the act of people using Generative AI to flood social media with Angel Reese deepfakes. The situation has gone to startling proportions and the LSU phenom is rightfully calling out the ordeal she has suffered. While there were suggestions about the athlete having to put up with such behavior, it can be argued that the onus is on social media platforms to curb the problem. Let us hope that there is a step to allay the flow of deepfakes.