Hall of Famer Explains Why Anthony Edwards is so Difficult to Play Against

Anthony Edwards 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

There is a notion that the older generation doesn’t give today’s NBA stars the respect they deserve. There certainly have been cases of unwarranted criticism over the years, something that has never found its way to Anthony Edwards. Hall-of-Fame guard Mitch Richmond played against some amazing competition during his heyday. When he watches the Minnesota Timberwolves star play, he finds flair and discipline in equal regard that make him a difficult opponent to go up against.

In a conversation about dominant shooting guards, Richmond’s name always finds itself being mentioned. The six-time All-Star is one of the most electric scorers the game has seen. He started his career by averaging 20+ points per game for the first 10 seasons.

Richmond made a living putting the ball in the basket but never backed away from a challenge on the defensive end either. It has been 23 years since he stepped away from the game, but he still envisions himself competing against stars today.

“I would have liked to play against Anthony Edwards,” Richmond declared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

In a hypothetical world, Richmond against Edwards would be a stellar matchup. Richmond has a slight height advantage at 6-foot-5 in comparison to Edwards at 6-foot-4. What Edwards lacks in height, he makes up for in strength at 225 lbs, while Richmond was only 215 lbs.

Although the five-time All-NBA member would love to face Edwards, he understands it wouldn’t be an easy task. “He’s such a tough cover. I’d be physical with him, no question about it,” Richmond said.

It’s hard for Richmond to exploit Edwards’ weakness since he doesn’t see much in his game. Usually, score-first players don’t hold their own on defense very well. On top of that, Edwards is also a great two-way player. As a result, Richmond’s blueprint for his offensive approach would have to be a bit unique.

“He’s a pretty good defender. I’m not going to be trying to go in between the legs and all that. I’m going one way. If you stop me that way, I’m putting my body on you and then I’m going the other way,” Richmond proclaimed.

Richmond wouldn’t go as far as guaranteeing that he would prevail if the two were to go head-to-head. Nonetheless, he would enjoy every second of the duel against the 23-year-old.

Not enough time has passed for Edwards to respond to Richmond’s request and judging from the three-time All-Star’s personality, he would certainly not duck from the competition.