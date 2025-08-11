Talking About His Brother Jontay’s Gambling Troubles, Michael Porter Jr. Opens Up About His Personal Struggle

Some people’s vices are on a bigger scale than others. Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. recently spoke about the impact his and his brother’s vices have had on himself and his family.

MPJ isn’t the most famous member of his family. His younger brother, Jontay, is the Porter who frequently finds himself in the headlines. Unfortunately, it’s not always in a positive light.

In April 2024, the NBA banned Jontay for violating the league’s gambling rules. The former Toronto Raptors big man used to bet on himself and the team. Of course, NBA commissioner Adam Silver didn’t take these actions lightly and dropped the hammer on Porter.

At first, Michael kept his thoughts regarding his brother’s circumstances to himself. In recent months, though, Porter Jr. has become more vulnerable when it comes to his brother’s struggles. In a recent video on his Curious Mike podcast, Porter Jr. shed light on the issues.

“My brother, for example, struggled with gambling,” Porter Jr. said. “My vice has always come in the form of women. Jontay never had to struggle with that vice.”

Jontay’s gambling addiction essentially ruined his dreams and created a massive mountain to overcome. Porter’s situation is currently at trial, and he will most likely end up serving 41 to 51 months in prison.

Porter Jr.’s vices don’t have the same consequences as his younger brother’s, but they don’t go without repercussions. MPJ’s struggle with women concerns fornication and lust. As a result, he finds it difficult to settle down with one partner.

“I don’t think being with women all the time and sleeping around is cool,” Porter Jr. said. “I’m the only one [among my siblings] that’s not married. I think God kind of gives you what you’re prepared to handle. So far in my life, a good woman, I don’t think I’m ready to handle that.”

On the surface, it may seem that the brothers’ struggles are entirely different. But the impact that they have is quite similar.

Porter Jr. might have the money his brother longed for, but he doesn’t have stability in his romantic life, and vice versa. Everything comes down to what a person prioritizes.

“I’m all over the place. Sometimes I’m good and sometimes I’m not. I feel like this cycle of being good with God and bad with God has poured over into me not being able to lock into the Christian walk in my life,” Porter Jr. proclaimed.

These struggles that MPJ battles have forced him off-kilter when it comes to his faith. The 2023 NBA champion is a devout Christian and takes that part of his life seriously. Hopefully, publicly addressing these topics could be what truly helps him overcome these obstacles in his life.