“Shaquille O’Neal Doesn’t Take Sips”: Charles Barkley Reveals Pet Peeve With Inside the NBA co-host on Valentine’s Day

Charles Barkley hilariously pointed out a couple of icky things about his Inside the NBA co-host Shaquille O’Neal in a segment last night.

Charles Barkley is one of the most fun personalities to ever grace sports television. In fact, one may go as far as to say this about everything on television. No-filter Chuck is an absolute menace to society as well as a national treasure.

Barkley was a Hall of Fame player who plied his trade in the NBA for 16 seasons. Many consider him to be perhaps the best player in NBA history to never win a championship.

However, what he’s done since his retirement from the game has probably earned him even more eyeballs. This is his 23rd season as a studio analyst for TNT, and he’s been amazing at it since day 1.

Charles Barkley is one of the most blunt yet funny dudes on this earth. James Harden gonna be back on that court tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fFfXAnmd8G — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) February 11, 2022

Charles Barkley hits Shaquille O’Neal with the double roast on Valentine’s Day

The TNT Tuesday broadcast last night coincided – luckily, one might say – with Valentine’s Day celebrations. As part of their fun activities, the production team unveiled a video with the analysts’ Valentines coming together to point out their partners’ icky habits.

Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Jamal Crawford all got put on the spot by their spouses with some surprise revelations for the viewers. But by far the funniest parts of the video were when Chuck got to be Shaq’s pretend Valentine and point out his flaws.

The 2 flaws that the Chuckster pointed out about Shaq would make most NBA fans double over in hysterics:

“The way he (Shaq) drinks water. He drinks like a whole bottle. He doesn’t take like sips, sips. He just like guzzles the whole thing.”

“Any time he takes his shoes off, it’s definitely icky. Those are the worst feet in the history of civilization.”

We asked the crew’s Valentines to share their “icks” about their partner… They did not disappoint 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/tHtcDdhOeW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2023

How do Chuck and Shaq get along?

The bond between Chuck and Shaq wasn’t always this great. In fact, during their playing days, Chuck went right at Shaq and got into a fight during a Lakers vs Rockets game. Their mothers had to intervene and calm down their feud.

During Shaq’s initial days on Inside the NBA, he wasn’t exactly conducive to his co-host’s antics. Even today, O’Neal seems incapable of taking jokes at his expense from time to time.

However, once he accepted just how badly Chuck was going to roast him no matter what, the chemistry of the entire crew improved, making them perhaps the greatest sports show on the planet.