“Terrance Clarke would’ve called me with a smile on his face to say ‘You the best in the world’”: Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates his career night to his late Kentucky teammate

Brandon Boston Jr. erupted for a 27-point performance in the Clippers’ 114-111 win over the Celtics. The rookie dedicated his career-best performance to his late Kentucky teammate Terrance Clarke.

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics lost to a Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers team. The contest going down to the wire ended with LAC winning 114-111, grabbing their 2nd consecutive win. Jayson Tatum continued his incredible run of performances, dropping 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, it was Clippers rookie Brandon Boston Jr. who was the star of the night.

The 51st pick of the 2021 Draft had a career-best 27-point performance, along with 2 steals and 5 three-pointers, on an efficient 69.2/62.5/100 shooting split. Playing only 25 minutes off the bench, Boston Jr. was the perfect boost of energy the team required.

After a career-best performance, most players dedicate their performances to their families. However, Brandon decided to honor his late friend – Terrance Clarke, who would’ve potentially been drafted in the same class as Boston Jr.

“Terrance Clarke pushed me to be my best self”: Brandon Boston Jr.

Clarke and Boston Jr. shared the same locker room back in their college days. The two were teammates at the Kentucky Wildcats, where they developed a strong relationship. Back in April, a 19-year-old Terrance tragically lost his life in a car accident while coming from a workout with the LAC rookie.

During the postgame interview, the 6-foot-6 guard dedicated his outing to his teammate.

“He would of called or screamed. Just excited with a bright smile on his face, just telling me, ‘I told you! I told you! You the best in the world! Just keep going.’ That’s the type of relationship we had.”

“He always pushed me to be my best self so I always keep that in the back of my mind.”

Clarke was born and brought up in Boston, with a dream to play for the Celtics. After playing the best game of his career, the 20-year-old dedicated his game to his teammate:

“I actually like dedicated this game [to him] cause he’s from Boston and he wanted to play for Boston.”

“So, just going out there and carrying that chip on my shoulder. His energy just carried me along the way.”

