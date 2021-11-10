“Markieff not in the hospital take that sh*t down”: Marcus Morris goes off in Swishline’s Instagram DMs about Nikola Jokic and his brothers

Marcus Morris defends his brother Markieff Morris on social media after the latter’s scuffle with Nikola Jokic.

The biggest NBA headline in the past week, apart from the brilliant individual performances of Stephen Curry and Ja Morant, has been the violent incident between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris when Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat yesternight.

As the 4th quarter edged to the end with Denver leading 111-94, Jokic collected a rebound after a failed shot attempt from Bam Adebayo and raced to half-court on a counter-attack.

The Serbian spotted Monte Morris unmarked and attempted a pass when Markieff Morris shoved him in a dirty attempt to break the counter. Jokic did not take this well and returned the favor with a shove to Morris’ back as the American forward went sliding across the floor.

Marcus Morris — dirty on the court, dirty off the court

Markieff limped off the hardwood, and while usually, any player in his position would gather a lot of sympathy from fans, his history of playing dirty seems to have caught up to him and his brother — Marcus Morris.

So much so that Marcus took it to Twitter to ‘defend’ his brother, suggesting that Jokic “waited” till Markieff turned his back to attack him.

Things seem to have escalated since then, including a public warning from Jokic’s brothers on Twitter. Marcus, too, is not one to back down and attacked Instagram basketball page Swishline.

Messaging the page in regard to a post they made regarding the incident, Marcus said, “Bro not in the hospital take that sh*t down”. Swishline took their chance and, while they agreed to change the wording of their post, replied, “You and your brother love your cheapshots tho, but when someone finally hits you back your all upset.”

Fair to say the Clippers forward did not like this and did not hold back his words: “U sound like a bi*tch shut the f*ck up. U just d*ckriding what everybody else say”.

And when Swishline told Marcus to talk to the “Serbian boys faces” instead of on social media. Marcus continued to provide the perfect content to cement his reputation further, saying:

“Lol, u don’t even know the half. F*ck you and them b*tch ass brothers. Let it be know who you are clown”

Fair to say that this will not be the end of this saga. The Nuggets take on Heat on 29th November, while luckily for Marcus Morris, the Clippers don’t have to face Jokic and co. till 27th December.