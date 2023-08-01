“We’re Going In The Weight Room And LeBron James Got His S**t”: New $2 Billion Clippers Arena Has Paul George Reminiscing Over Lakers-Clips Shared Crypto Arena

Credits: Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are two arch-rivals coming from the same city. Apart from sharing the city, both teams also share the same Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. But things are gonna change soon as Clippers as they will be soon shifting to their new home worth of $2 billion called, Intuit Dome. Giving shout out to Steve Ballmer for the new area, Paul George, the Clippers star, spoke about what it is to share the arena with LeBron James and the Lakers, on a podcast recently.

When Kawhi Leonard landed in Los Angeles, there were reports that he wanted to defeat the King in his own home. Moreover, the media also hyped up the rivalry by letting out the news that LeBron had called the Klaw to join him in Los Angeles. The rivalry was hyped up so much that James once said that if his mother was in the lane with the Clippers jersey on, he would punch her.

Since PG13 and Leonard joined forces, they have never met the Lakers in the postseason, a disappointment for fans across NBA.

Paul George calls it ‘weird’ to share the same arena with the Lakers

Speaking on Podcast with P, Paul George said that sharing the arena with the Lakers is weird. Reasoning his argument, PG and Terance Mann shared their experience of entering the arena and eventually going to the locker and weight room. George said that entering the facility just feels weird because once they go to the weight room, they find LeBron’s stuff with logos on it. The overall feeling is the overwhelming presence of the Lakers in it. This is what they said;

“At Crypto, we shared a space there… It’s a weird dynamic because we are going to the weight room and Bron(LeBron James) got his sh** over here. You don’t touch it, logos here, logos on. It just feels like it’s the Lakers in this.”

The Clipper star also added that Clippers’ weight room is right by Lakers locker room and it creates a different vibe entering the weight room. Mann also added that almost all the workers in the arena are Laker fans, which makes them feel out of place.

Intuit Dome, the Clippers arena will come in use from the 2024-25 season and has an 18000-seat capacity. Hopefully, then, PG would feel at home.

PG believes Kawhi Leonard is the funniest guy on Clippers’ roster

There are several reasons why Kawhi Leonard is also known as ‘Terminator’. It is not just his out-of-world basketball skills, but mostly because of his lack of emotions on his face. It’s very rare to see the Klaw hyped up on the court. One of the debates that have been going on in the NBA besides the LeBron-Jordan GOAT debate is if Kawhi is a funny guy. On the Podcast with P, George, and Mann said that the two-time NBA champion is actually a funny guy.

Terance Mann: “The sh*t he says, and the moments he says it is hilarious.”

Paul George: “He actually is funny.”

Of course, it feels like Leonard might pick his spot to poke fun. After he led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship, he mimicked his laugh in front of a large audience. He himself once said that he was a funny guy.