Stephen A Smith, Who Was Sued by Parents of a 12-year-old, Was Mocked by Malika Andrews Over College Stats

Malika Andrews is one reporter who keeps finding herself in the news a lot. After Rachel Nichols was sidelined because of her controversial comments, Malika made her way to the limelight. She took over a lot of the roles Nichols was playing. Andrews not only replaced Rachel, but also replaced her show ‘The Jump’ with her new show, ‘NBA Countdown’.

Andrews was mocked for her behavior towards Paul George and then her ‘unprofessional’ laughter during a Kendrick Perkins rant. Despite all of these situations, Andrews is still going strong at her job.

During a recent episode of NBA Countdown, she had Jalen Rose, JJ Redick, and Stephen A Smith on the set. The four were discussing Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and then Smith’s love for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers. During the show, Malika brought up a piece of the past that did not go well with Stephen A.

Malika Andrews mocks Stephen A Smith’s college basketball stats

During the show, Malika Andrews pulled up an image showing three unidentified players and their final college season’s stats.

After seeing Redick, Rose, and Smith’s faces, Malika revealed who the players were. Stephen A Smith tried to play it off cool and tried pulling a fake laugh. However, he realized it wasn’t convincing enough and switched to chuckles. Smith then tried to clarify and said,

“What they’re not telling you is I only played one game because I cracked my kneecap in half, but that’s neither here nor there.”

JJ Redick and Jalen Rose had no issues with their numbers. They were smiling all the way through. Redick was at Duke and was the 2005-06 National Player of the Year.

Jalen, on the other hand, was a part of the Fab 5 squad over at Michigan.

Stephen A Smith was once sued by 12-year-old kids’ parents

Stephen A Smith is known for his outrageous comments on air. In 2015, a baseball team was stripped of its 2014 Little League title. There were reports of fraud and cover up, according to Sports Illustrated.

However, Smith wasn’t too happy about it, and took it on-air to rant about the same.

“First all-African-American team to win the championship, and this is how you did it? Just disgraceful,”

Smith carried on and shamed the parents for what had happened. These comments brought upon a lawsuit against Smith and ESPN. Luckily for Smith, the judge did not find enough grounds for the lawsuit and dropped the case.

