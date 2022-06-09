“Damian Lillard signed a 10-year $100 Million shoe endorsement deal with Adidas in his sophomore year!” : How the Blazers’ star point guard earned the 3rd biggest shoe endorsement in NBA history in his second season

Damian Lillard has been one of the defining stars of the 2010s.

From the day he took to the NBA, Damian Lillard has been starring for the Portland Trailblazers. The 6th overall pick in the 2o12 NBA draft has made the All-Star team six times and has as many All-NBA selections too.

Lillard has kept the small market of Portland relevant and has often propelled them to the status of a dark horse challenger.

Also read: “DeAndre Ayton needs to come win a ring with me”: Damian Lillard makes it clear he wants to play with Suns center following latter’s historic collapse against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Dame hit the ground from the get-go in the NBA, something not common for young guards. As a rookie, Dame made himself known to the basketball world as an exciting prospect, averaging 19 points and 6.5 assists a game.

It was natural that the world of business around the NBA took notice. Lillard, who had a deal with Adidas entering the league, was soon to be a sneaker-free agent. The market around him was definitely ripe and the German giants did not pass up on the opportunity to retain their young gem.

How expensive was Lillard’s extension with Adidas?

In the summer of 2014, Lillard signed an eight-year contract that could potentially stretch out to ten years. The deal was reportedly worth $100 Million with incentives and options.

At the time, it was the third most expensive shoe endorsement deal of all time.

While Nike has been the leader in terms of market size, Adidas also boasted a neat roster in the NBA. It had signed the youngest MVP ever, Derrick Rose for a $185 million deal over 13 years. By adding another young guard in Lillard, Adidas laid down their foundation for years to come.

Adidas previously had Dikembe Mutombo, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, and Dwight Howard on their books. With Rose and Lillard, they planned to step into a new era with fresh faces.

At the time of Lillard’s signing, only LeBron James and Derrick Rose had bigger shoe deals. Such was the regard with which a young Lillard was seen by Adidas.

It is safe to say that Adidas’ investment did not go bust. Lillard continued to build on his early potential and grew to be one of the most marketable NBA stars. The three stripes shall shine bright as long as Dame Time ticks on NBA defenses.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Shoes Could Sell For $500,000”: Black Mamba’s Adidas shoes worn on his Lakers debut set to go under the hammer