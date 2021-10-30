Basketball

“Damian Lillard’s never averaged 17-points probably since his rookie year”: Trae Young slams the NBA’s new foul-baiting rules

"Damian Lillard's never averaged 17-points probably since his rookie year": Trae Young slams the NBA's new foul-baiting rules
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I don't notice criticism": Asif Ali on social-media wrath after his match-winning knock against Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup
Next Article
"Hopefully, it might start the conversation back in India about the Women's IPL": Alyssa Healy hopes for a Women's IPL after grand IPL 2022 valaution
NBA Latest Post
"Jay-Z just asked me where I was playing my next game": LaMelo Ball rubbishes rumors of the Hip hop mogul trying to recruit him to the Brooklyn Nets
“Jay-Z just asked me where I was playing my next game”: LaMelo Ball rubbishes rumors of the Hip hop mogul trying to recruit him to the Brooklyn Nets

Rookie of the year LaMelo Ball addresses his conversation with Jay-Z that has gone viral…