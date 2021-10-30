“Damian Lillard’s never averaged 17-points probably since his rookie year”: Trae Young slams the NBA’s new foul-baiting rules

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young expresses his displeasure over the NBA’s new officiating, stating he is frustrated. Young points out the PPG that Damian Lillard and Devin Booker are averaging in the current season, calling it the lowest of their respective careers.

It seems like James Harden may have finally found some company. Recently, Hawks star Trae Young stated that he wasn’t very pleased with the NBA’s new officiating that prevents foul-baiting. The All-Star guard believes there are legitimate fouls not being called in light of the new rules.

Ice Trae cited examples of Damian Lillard and Devin Booker, who are currently averaging close to 20 PPG. Though James Harden has been the poster boy of the new rule change, Young seems to be giving him some competition.

During the 2021 playoffs, Young had earned the reputation of drawing fouls. The Hawks guard would capitalize on his impeccable free-throw shooting. Young is a career 86.2% free-throw shooter. A lot of his game depended on trying to draw the charge to get to the free-throw line.

Young had no qualms about expressing his anguish regarding the foul-baiting rule change in the NBA. The Hawks guard believes the NBA’s new officiating is overlooking valid fouls.

The new foul-baiting rule has been showing its effects on players who try to draw charges. The most notable case is of former MVP James Harden. The Nets star has been struggling with the new changes from the beginning of the season. His free throw attempts have dropped from 7.3 last season to 3.0 attempts this year.

Young has also seen a visible drop in his trips to the line. The Hawks guard, who averaged 8.7 free-throw attempts in the 2020-21 season, has witnessed a visible drop this season, averaging 4.4 attempts.

Recently, Ice Trae would call out the league for its new officiating. The Hawks currently have a 3-2 record and are potential playoff contenders.

“Damian Lillard’s never averaged 17 points probably since his rookie year. I mean, Book’s averaging 18. There’s a lot of things that, when guys are driving straight and guys are getting knocked off balance”

The All-Star guard states that the new officiating has seen some legitimate fouls not being called. Young cites examples of the upcoming NBA stars Damian Lillard and D-Book as examples.

The new rule changes have been welcomed with open arms by fans. However, there is a section of players in the league that despises it.