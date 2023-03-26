“Damn Shaquille O’Neal, you’re looking good”: Lakers Legend Reveals Secret Supplement That’s Helped Him Lose 50 Pounds

Shaquille O’Neal has lost 50 pounds in the past year. He is also aiming to lose 40 more pounds this year, making old age more manageable for him.

Since retiring from the NBA in 2011, Shaquille O’Neal has remained a prominent figure in the public eye. He has worked as a television analyst for TNT’s NBA coverage, where he has become known for his humorous commentary and antics.

In addition to his work in sports media, Shaq has also pursued a career in music, releasing several rap albums and collaborating with artists like Aaron Carter and Justin Bieber.

Shaq has also ventured into the world of business, investing in companies such as Google and Ring and owning several franchises of popular fast-food chains. He has also become a successful author, releasing multiple books, including a memoir and a series of children’s books.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his weight-loss secret

Shaquille O’Neal was recently interviewed by Pat McAfee on his YouTube show. Diesel spoke about his business interests and what motivated him to pursue so many commercial partnerships.

O’Neal was then asked about his physique and how he’s worked on it over the past year. The big man revealed that he’s been using a product to accelerate his fat loss:

“I stopped playing and I was getting chubby and that’s when I was introduced to Novex. I was looking at another athlete who was taking some stuff and his physique never really changed.”

“So I started taking his stuff and it didn’t really work. So the guy with Novex and I created this (product) for me, and I’m looking pretty good. I’m looking so good that when I saw Pacman (Adam Jones) at the Super Bowl, he said ‘Damn Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal), you’re looking good bro!'”

Shaq reportedly used a product called GF-9 from Novex during his transformation process. It helped the then-50-year-old to lose 5.6% body fat while gaining 5.8 pounds of muscle.

He also lost 50 pounds in total last year and is aiming to lose 40 pounds more this year. Shaq was reportedly over 400 lbs after his retirement, so this 90-pound change would bring him back to his playing weight from his early Lakers tenure.

Shaq’s playing weight

Shaq was drafted at a weight of about 294 pounds in 1992 as a 20-year-old. He genuinely looked a lot thinner in those early seasons, running down the court faster and playing more active defense on the perimeter.

However, he began gaining weight as the years passed in order to stomach beatings from the other 7-footers in the post. Zen Master Phil Jackson urged him to gain weight even more, even arriving overweight at training camp and playing his way into playoff fitness.

Shaq claimed that he weighed over 390 pounds during his last championship run with the Lakers. However, he dropped his weight after his trade to Miami, as instructed by team president Pat Riley.