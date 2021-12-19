“Damn Woj ain’t even report me being in health and safety protocol that’s tough”: Bobby Portis’ grievance against Adrian Wojnarowski earns him an apology from the latter on Twitter

Reigning NBA champion Bobby Portis calls out NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski for not tweeting about him entering the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The NBA has recently experienced a surge in its players entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Superstars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have also entered this protocol, with several other players in the league.

It has reached a situation where games are being postponed as teams do not have an adequate number of players on the roster to officially conduct matches. The unfortunate situation may cost the league commercially. With popular faces out, the league might face a dip in the television ratings.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is the topmost reliable source, when it comes to breaking news. The ESPN employee’s news pieces carry a lot of goodwill and trust. Wojnarowski is widely regarded as one of the most authentic sources of information in the league.

Recently, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis called out Wojnarowski for not posting about him entering the league’s health and safety protocols, to which the NBA insider had a witty reply.

Bobby Portis and Adrian Wojnarowski indulge in some banter on Twitter.

Wojnarowski is the stamp of approval, when it comes to breaking news in the NBA. The sports columnist is the most wanted person, especially during the off-season. Woj is the most trusted source when it comes to trades, free agency, and contract extensions taking place in the NBA.

Thus when Bucks forward Portis didn’t find him being mentioned in the league’s health and safety protocols, he didn’t hesitate to call out Woj on Twitter.

Damn Woj ain’t even report me being in health and safety protocol that’s tough 😩🤣🙃 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) December 18, 2021

There is no doubt that Portis was being comical as usual. The twenty-six-year-old is a favorite with the Bucks fans. Portis burst into the limelight during the 2021 playoffs when he filled in the shoes of Giannis. Portis played a major role in the conference finals during the Greek Freak’s absence.

Portis’ tweet had Woj respond to him, apologizing for the error with a touch of humor to it.

Sorry, People’s Champ. Get out soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

The People’s champ had recently signed a two-year $9M deal with the Bucks organization. Portis is currently averaging a double-double with 15.6 PPG and 9.0 RPG on 47.3% shooting from the field. The Bucks are currently the 3rd seed in the eastern conference and one of the top contenders.

With Khris Middleton, Giannis, and Portis out, the defending champions find themselves in a tough spot. The Bucks had recently signed DeMarcus Cousins on a non-guarantee one-year deal.