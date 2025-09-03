“Dancing on LeBron’s NBA Grave”: Skip Bayless Talks About Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka Showing Up for Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless loves stirring the pot when it comes to rumors about LeBron James. Heading into his 23rd NBA season, there was some tension between The King and the Lakers organization, but that quickly died down. All parties seemed happy and focused on the upcoming campaign. Yet, Bayless has surfaced with something new.

The popular analyst and longtime James critic discussed the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on the latest edition of his podcast. What strange theory did Skip come up with this time? It involves James’ Lakers teammate Luka Doncic and speculation that the Lakers might care more about him than James.

Doncic is currently in Europe, playing for his country, Slovenia, in the EuroBasket tournament. To show their support, Lakers President Jeanie Buss, General Manager Rob Pelinka, and several other members of the franchise flew to Poland. Bayless suggested that this clear act of support was actually a dig at the player he loves to berate.

“I just read in The Athletic that Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, and Linda & Kurt Rambis, all flew all the way to Poland to show their support for Luka playing in the EuroBasket tournament. What? Man, was that cold. That was just openly taunting LeBron. That was all but dancing on LeBron’s NBA grave,” Bayless stated.

Quite frankly, it didn’t make much sense. It was clearly another feeble attempt to get some ‘LeBron engagement,’ as his argument seemed poorly researched and came across as a man shouting to his followers just to provide content. But Bayless wasn’t finished. He had more to say on the matter.

“Rob Pelinka even referred to Luka as the face of the franchise. That’s funny, LeBron is still the face of the league. Still the most beloved player in all of basketball. But obviously, the Lakers brass has made it clear as broken glass that the Lakers brass did not want LeBron to opt in for his 52.5 million. This coming season. Obviously, they wanted him to take his talents elsewhere on the free agent market.”

“Now he’s been forced to enter into a cold war with the management of the team he still plays for. The team I think he’s loved playing for the most of all the teams he’s played for,” added Bayless.

Bayless also brought up LeBron’s famed Instagram post teasing a new International league that could compete with the NBA. He may have a point when he says LA management doesn’t see LeBron as the future with Luka right there. But claiming they are ‘attacking’ arguably the greatest player of all time, someone who ended their decade-long NBA championship drought, is a bold statement.

Also, isn’t it obvious? James has maybe three seasons left, while Doncic will be balling for many more. Why wouldn’t they support their biggest star, as well as the potential future face of the league? It’s not really a question that needs to be asked because most people understand the answer.

“If LeBron does want to play another season, or two seasons after this one, it will not be as a Los Angeles Laker. I never thought I’d see the day,” Bayless later stated.

This is one thing that is probably true. James could finish his final NBA season back in Cleveland, where it all began in 2003. It would not only be a full-circle moment, but also give James another chance to bring a title to the city he has already done so much for. If not, he could join another team looking to make a quick push for the championship.

Regardless, it’s clear that the summer has been long and grueling for Skip. His Dallas Cowboys just traded away Micah Parsons, and he seemed to be taking some of that frustration out on his favorite target, The King. Fortunately, football season is starting up, so he won’t have to deliver these takes on LeBron for much longer.