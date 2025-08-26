Chuckling Over LeBron James’ Capitalistic ‘Greed’, Former Teammate Speaks On LBJ’s $5 Billion Global League

There are very few athletes, past or present, who can claim to have a business mind as shrewd as LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion is one of the most successful athletes off the court, and that has been a driving force behind his billionaire status while still an active player. Even his former teammates recognize this, as Richard Jefferson, who shared a locker room with James in Cleveland, once made a sly joke about it on his podcast.

While discussing the upcoming plans of expansion for the NBA, NFL, and MLB, Jefferson, joined by Kendrick Perkins, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton, discussed why this feels more like a push for money from the leagues than anything else. The topic of James’ potential $5 billion global Formula 1-style basketball league also came up, but Jefferson seemed very interested in the idea.

His reasoning? Unlike football, basketball is a sport played all around the world. To quote the 2016 champion, “Basketball? We’ve got players playing all around the world. They’re playing on six continents, and you put a hoop up there (in Antarctica) and somebody’ll start playing.”

Perkins also backed up Jefferson’s claim, stating that despite the league boasting the most diverse roster of players it has ever had, facilities in other continents and nations are grossly underfunded. He brought up the former Toronto Raptors president, Masai Ujiri’s efforts to increase the popularity of the sport in Africa by building gyms to help players train.

“I think it’s great for these leagues,” he continued. “I applaud Bron and Mav for even coming up with the idea because I do believe there’s a lot of hoopers out there that won’t make it to the NBA, but need other outlets to go and play in, and make a good living. For them to start that league, the tour league or whatever, that’s a great deal.”

James’ potential foray into the business side of basketball has been well documented, as he’s made it clear multiple times that he dreams of being involved in the ownership of an expansion NBA franchise in Las Vegas. Commissioner Adam Silver has made it pretty obvious that the NBA is looking at expansion teams, and the two most popular cities right now are Seattle and Vegas.

Bron has not been shy in his courtship of potential partners for acquiring a stake in the Vegas team, whenever it does come to life. Reports have claimed that his stake in the Fenway Sports Group might be extremely important when such a team gets announced.

FSG has the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they do not have a major basketball team under that Umbrella. James might be the perfect partner if they do plan on expansion. Even when asked about it way back in 2023, James simply said that Vegas was a rising opportunity for sporting events, with the Aces being based there, the Raiders playing their home games there, and the F1 races happening there.

James also highlighted the city’s strong basketball roots, pointing to the Team USA training sessions held there, the Summer League, and the new NBA In-Season Tournament Finals. So when he eventually hangs up his boots, we know he will not be far from the game he dedicated his life to.

Whether it be as an owner of an NBA team or as the founder of a global basketball league, James will always spend his life around the hardwood.