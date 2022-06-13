“Dwyane Wade becomes minority owner of Jazz and Donovan Mitchell ends up in Miami”: Utah guard puts up stories with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, sends NBA Twitter wondering

Can Donovan Mitchell be the solution to Miami Heat’s title woes? If he can, do Jimmy Butler and Co have enough to get the man?

Both the Miami Heat and the Utah Jazz will have a lot to think and do this off-season personnel-wise because of Erik Spoelstra’s lost confidence in Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson and the fall-out between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Although the #1 seed in the East, the Heat, went deep into the Playoffs, all the way to the Game 7 of the Conference Finals and lost to a better team in Boston Celtics, defensive performances by both Herro and Robinson were the reason they couldn’t make the cut.

Jazz meanwhile, didn’t need that much time to realize they need a total turnaround. It’s been six years they have been finishing top-5 and their two stars have been getting into All-Stars teams or winning the DPOY in 5 of those 6 years.

Statistically, they have been one of the best big-guard duos in the league but not once they were able to lead them past the conference Semi-finals.

And after this year’s 4-2 beating against the Mavericks in the first round, the writing was on the walls for the duo to break up, but there’s no clarity on which player the club wants to stick to.

Donovan Mitchell spotted hanging out with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and the internet is spot on with trade talks

After their 8-year Head Coach Quin Snyder put his resignation forward a few weeks back, rumours were that Mitchell would be the one now who moves on, following the coach who has been in charge even before the guard came into the league in 2017.

And now he’s been spotted with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on separate occasions further solidifying the stories of him wanting to join the Miami Heat.

Donovan Mitchell on his IG story showing Bam Adebayo & Jimmy Butler back to back INJECT IN MY VEINS #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/2lOMmJr8v5 — Heat Gang (@HeatCultureSZN) June 13, 2022

NBA Twitter is already out with all kinds of reactions to it.

Crazy how if this happens they go from a 1 to a 4 seed🤯 — Nolan🇺🇸☘️ (@NolanAFC) June 13, 2022

Why would the East belong to the Heat? — Old Retired Guy (@104JEG0783) June 13, 2022

Lol this would be funny af and ironic 😭. D wade becomes minority owner of jazz to invest with Mitchell and he ends up in Miami 😭 — Bobby Wit Dat Tool (@BobbyWitDaTool_) June 13, 2022

Man bro I’m telling You Wade in His Ear getting him to Miami was always the plan lmao why would D Wade help the jazz ?? — Kicktalk33 (@Jaywright51) June 13, 2022

