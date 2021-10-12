“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT

When Nicki Minaj made an appearance on “NBA on TNT”, Shaquille O’Neal hilariously proposed the Grammy-nominated rapper during his freestyle.

Unquestionably, Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant superstar to play in the league. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing a whopping 325 pounds, Shaq was a nightmare for any player who had the duty to guard him. And because of this inhuman size of his, The Diesel was able to command over the paint on both sides of the court, night in and night out for nearly two long decades.

Apart from being a 15-time All-Star, 14-time All-NBA player, winning 2 Scoring titles, 4 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, scoring 28,596 points, shattering numerous backboards, The Diesel even had a career as a rapper.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend released 4 studio albums, 2 compilation albums, 2 soundtracks, an unreleased album, and 9 singles. And Shaq had one of the most iconic freestyling moments on the sets of NBA on TNT when global rapping icon Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance on the set.

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously proposes and gets rejected by Nicki Minaj during a freestyle battle on NBA on TNT

Back in 2014, following her appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and “106 & Park,”, Minaj finished her promotional tour for “Pinkprint” by making a surprise appearance on the NBA on TNT show.

The renowned rapper along with Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson decided to have a little freestyle battle. Let’s just say Hill, Ernie and Smith could use a little bit more practice, while Minaj and Shaq were out there spitting some great bars.

“I give zero Fs, they ain’t got no chill / And I’m riding the bassline like ‘Quille O’Neal,” Nicki rapped.

O’Neal had one of the most iconic bars, as he decided to hilariously propose the rapper during his bars.

“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”

Unfortunately, the Trinidadian-born rapper, who was maybe unimpressed with the bar, decided to reject Shaq with an immediate ‘NO’.

The Hall-Of-Famer was pretty smooth in moving on to the next line, but surely that one had to hurt Shaq.