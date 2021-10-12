Basketball

“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT

“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Kyle Kuzma has more tweets than NBA points": Former Lakers forward lambasted by Wizards fans for displaying low basketball IQ and high turnover rates in preseason
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT
“I’m B-I-G, Nicki Minaj will you marry me?”: When Shaquille O’Neal got rejected by the famous rapper while hilariously freestyling on the sets of NBA on TNT

When Nicki Minaj made an appearance on “NBA on TNT”,  Shaquille O’Neal hilariously proposed the…