“Danny Green dances better than the cheerleaders”: When the sharpshooter hilariously showcased his incredible dance moves to a few fans who were interested in the cheerleaders

Back in 2019, then-Raptors guard Danny Green showcased some of his dance moves to the fans who asked him to move aside so they could watch the cheerleaders.

Danny Green is one of the premier shooters in league history. Not only is Green an extremely efficient sharpshooter, but he is also a defensive asset, being a pest for any player to score against.

Even though he has never really been an All-Star calibre player, Danny is one experienced athlete which every team will hop to get their hands around. Not only has the 6-foot-6 catch-and-shoot guard been a source of energy off the bench, but is also a selfless team player.

During the span of his 12-year career, the former 2nd round pick has had quite a decent resume built up for himself. Not only was he a pivotal player for the Spurs, Raptors, and Lakers during their championship season, he was even selected to the All-Defensive 2nd team back in 2017.

Now, we all know that Danny is one of the top 3-point shooters in the league. But did you know, he is also one of the most entreating dancers in the NBA, who once showcased his skills to a few fans who wanted to watch the cheerleaders?

NBA Twitter reacts to Danny Green dancing for a couple of fans who were interested in the cheerleaders

Ever since his Tar Heels days, and all his years in the league, Green has never been shy of breaking out a few dance moves.

Back on 28th March 2019, the New York Knicks hosted the Toronto Raptors for a regular-season clash at the famous Maddison Square Garden. During one of the breaks of the game, Green was obstructing a fan who wanted to watch the NYK cheerleaders. The fan shouted out to Green:

“Danny get out the way, I wanna see the cheerleaders.”

Green being the natural entertainer he is, decided to leave the fan in awe of his dance steps before stepping aside.

Here, watch the 3-time champ showcase his incredible dancing abilities.

As soon as his moves went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

Danny green over any cheerleaders any day >>>> https://t.co/s0VxXxMiVa — ye (@yeiced1) March 29, 2019

10 Mns $ per year, it is a lot of money for a job of cheerlaeder 😂 — NBA Advanced Analysis (@analysies) March 30, 2019

I’d much prefer to watch Danny Green get dressed a few feet away from me but okay — Sarah says get vaxxed 💉😷 (@sarahrimmington) March 30, 2019

Not only did Green give the fans a show off-the-court, but was even a treat to watch during the game. In a huge 117-92 win Green put up 15 points on 5/8 shooting from the three-point line, with an incredible +/- of +24.