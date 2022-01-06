“Danny Green really out getting paid 8 figures for doing absolutely nothing!”: NBA Twitter brutally roasts 76ers star after a bizarre game against the Orlando Magic

Danny Green almost breaks Tony Snell’s record from 2017 with zeros all over the stat sheet against a 7-32 Orlando Magic.

Creating records in a sport is usually the best feeling for an athlete other than winning. It is something that helps them be a part of the history of the game. Though it might be a good feeling most of the time, sometimes things go the other way.

In an NBA game the worst possible record for scorers would be a “0” on the scoresheet, for point guards it’ll be zero assists, likewise for the forwards and centers it’ll be naught in the rebounds column. But when you have zeros all over the stat sheet, that calls for an NBA record.

After Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers put up that stat line at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, we thought we have seen the last of that wretched stat line for the season. But Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers comes up with another one.

Danny Green got some good cardio in against the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/L12cuE9lol — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 6, 2022

Danny Green owns a bizarre record and NBA Twitter owns him

Apparently, Green became just the 12th player in NBA history to have such a stat line in front of his name after playing at least 20 minutes in a game. Since Tony Snell in 2017, Danny played the most minutes with that stat line. NBA Twitter went berserk as the 3-time NBA champion had a cardio game.

Danny Green really out getting paid 6 figures for running & gunning for 24 mins 🥴 — M E Z U R A T I 🏎️ (@HazeNDaze) January 6, 2022

@sixers I PROMISE you I can give you the same exact performance Danny Green gave tonight…and I look better. — Julian (@_krownjules) January 6, 2022

Danny green is such a bum , You can’t come at the fans and then not have a single stat in the stat sheet after playing 24 minutes — PhillySports🎄🎄🎄 (@Philly_Sportss) January 6, 2022

Tony snell seeing Danny green tonight pic.twitter.com/IwhNoKdv7R — Michael B (@Lilmikyb) January 6, 2022

If this Lakers team still had to put up wit Danny Green with all that’s going on , the streets would’ve been ablaze. 😂 — 🏹 (@ZayxBone) January 6, 2022

Green’s peculiar game was still a little more impactful than some of the game Russell Westbrook has for the Lakers with a triple-double.

It also didn’t lead to a Philly loss as Joel Embiid had another 30 point game and other starters, apart from Green, scored 20 or more. And the Sixers prevailed with a 116-106 win against the Orlando Magic.