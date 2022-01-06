Basketball

“Danny Green really out getting paid 8 figures for doing absolutely nothing!”: NBA Twitter brutally roasts 76ers star after a bizarre game against the Orlando Magic

"Danny Green really out getting paid 8 figures for doing absolutely nothing!": NBA Twitter brutally roasts 76ers star after a bizarre game against the Orlando Magic
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"You still with me, Kobe Bryant!": Nets' Kyrie Irving pays an attention-worthy tribute to Lakers star upon his much-anticipated return to the NBA
Next Article
“Yet another historic Nikola Jokic triple-double gone to waste. Get the man some help”: NBA Twitter praises the Nuggets MVP for putting up a historic 26/21/11 stat line in the 115-109 loss vs the Jazz
NBA Latest Post
“Yet another historic Nikola Jokic triple-double gone to waste. Get the man some help”: NBA Twitter praises the Nuggets MVP for putting up a historic 26/21/11 stat line in the 115-109 loss vs the Jazz
“Yet another historic Nikola Jokic triple-double gone to waste. Get the man some help”: NBA Twitter praises the Nuggets MVP for putting up a historic 26/21/11 stat line in the 115-109 loss vs the Jazz

Nikola Jokic was absolutely unbelievable in the Nuggets 6-point loss to the Jazz, recording a…