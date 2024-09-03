David Goggins Details His Gruesome ’38 Hour’ Workout With Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard seems to be putting in that extra work this offseason. While most NBA stars are enjoying this downtime before a grueling 82-game NBA season, Lillard has upped his training regimen by working out with retired Navy SEAL, David Goggins.

Dame Dolla and Goggins took part in a 38-hour-long workout that the now motivational speaker shared on his Instagram. The workout started at 11 PM on a Sunday and ended at 1 AM on the following Tuesday.

Goggins detailed the workout with the Bucks star mentioning how they did a total of 10 workouts. And even between those gruesome training programs, Lillard had his own sets of basketball drills in between.

“Dame arrived on Sunday night. Our first workout was at 11 pm and our last workout was at 1 pm on Tuesday. During that time, we completed 10 workouts and he had basketball workouts in between as well.”

Working out with Goggins is not something anyone can achieve as the retired Navy SEAL holds multiple records for most pushups, and pullups and is a certified marathon runner. Dame not only kept up with him but also had the strength and will to complete his shooting drills.

This level of dedication and work ethic indicates how Lillard is preparing for the upcoming season. During one of the workouts with David, the eight-time All-Star said, “I don’t know what I was thinking today. I was just like, ‘What do it mean if I stop?’ I done said a lot of s— in my life. And I felt like I was going to go against everything I ever said about myself.”

This past season, Lillard shared how he was in the worst shape of his life because he chose not to work out before the 2023-24 NBA season. Dealing with personal issues kept Lillard away from not just the gym but also basketball.

He admitted that September was the first time he touched a basketball during the Bucks training camp before the preseason. Due to being unfit, Dame ended up assuming he would get injured which only added more to him being out of shape.

However, after the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs this past postseason, head coach Doc Rivers did specify how Lillard will come back in the best shape of his life for the new NBA year.

The Bucks had one of the best records but were unable to make a big splash in the postseason due to an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. So, it looks like Lillard is trying to get back into shape so he can single-handedly lead Milwaukee if the opportunity calls for it.

The Eastern Conference has gotten a lot better these past few years so the Bucks will be a team to keep an eye out for as NBA tipoff happens soon.