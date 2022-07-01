“Kevin Durant saved Stephen Curry’s legacy twice, Kyrie Irving saved LeBron James'”: Skip Bayless on Nets duo being saviors to Chris Paul and King James

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless details how Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be the saviors of Chris Paul and LeBron James’ legacies.

While many expected the 2022 free agency to be a rather cold event, the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have turned the tables completely. According to reports, the superstar duo might have already played their last game as a Net as they’ve asked for a trade.

Though Irving may have opted-in, one isn’t ruling out him reuniting with LeBron James in LA. If this wasn’t enough, KD has sent the NBA into a tizzy with his request for a trade. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are on the wishlist of the Slim Reaper.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there’s no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Initial reports suggested that Durant and Irving would be packaged in a deal together, which is a distant possibility, considering no franchise in the NBA has the muscle to pull that off. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently stated how Irving has already begun telling people about him playing for the Lakers.

On the other hand, multiple teams have lined up to lure KD, who has $194M and 4-years left on his contract. With Durant and Irving causing a storm in the NBA circles, Skip Bayless recently suggested how the Nets superstar duo could save CP3 and LBJ’s legacies.

Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be life savers to Chris Paul and LeBron James’ legacies.

Durant joining forces with Chris Paul and Devin Booker would make them the ultimate championship contenders. KD could be the ticket that helps CP3 secure his first-ever title, the only thing missing from his Hall of Fame resume. Durant also shares good relations with D-Book and coach Monty Williams.

On the other hand, Irving continues to lean strongly towards the Lakers. Reportedly, GM Rob Pelinka and co are assembling a package they could offer the Nets. However, the lack of draft picks and limited cap space continues to be a deterrent for the purple and gold.

With the free agency buzz going up the roofs, Skip Bayless recently tweeted out how KD and Irving could be the legacy saviors Paul and James needed, citing Stephen Curry’s case and the 2016 Cavs championship.

KD saved Steph’s legacy (twice). Now I’d like to see him save CP3’s. I also wouldn’t mind seeing Kyrie save LeBron’s legacy (again) with another late title-winner. But that would require the Nets turning into Russell Westbrooklyn. Hard to see. But please figure a way, LALakers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 30, 2022

While Skip is entitled to his opinion, he does skim a lot of the details. Steph Curry and the Warriors won a title before and after KD left. Curry has four to Durant’s two titles. Speaking of King James, the superstar has won a championship with every franchise he’s been on, with a Finals MVP each time. James has four to Irving’s one title.

