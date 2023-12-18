Days After Revealing Girlfriend’s Place to Be Usual Haunt, Anthony Edwards is Accused of Paying Off a Woman to Get an Abortion

All reasons why Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards has been in the news has been utterly positive, until now. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle Nick, has recently come out with screenshots alleging that Edwards paid off a woman to get an abortion done. The woman in question has not been named, but the screenshots of the chat shared reveal a controversial exchange between the two.

Of course, it is currently unconfirmed whether the account in question is actually Anthony Edwards’ or whether the screenshots have been edited to make the concerning accusations. Edwards, who has been in a relationship with Jeanine Robel for at least 10 months, was seen sending multiple messages and initially asked the woman to abort his kid.

The woman responded by claiming that she was reluctant to do so as she had an abortion just two years ago and asked ANT multiple times whether he wanted to raise the kid. The account, however, responded by claiming that they would rather prefer for the matter to be quickly handled.

This was of course in addition to the messages related to a $100,000 payment that the alleged ANT account claims has already been sent to the woman. The woman eventually responded by acknowledging the money, and the tweet also included a screenshot of the alleged wire transfer.

Until now, Anthony Edwards has not responded to the accusations. The 22-year-old only recently suggested that things were moving steadily with respect to his partner Robel.

While there is no clarity with respect to the situation as of now, further updates can be expected in the coming time. Most fans will also agree that the exchange in question itself suggests a range of questionable elements.

For example, why would Anthony Edwards be careless enough to leave such obvious proof out, considering the delicateness of the situation? Most fans will be expecting, and hoping, for a quick statement on the matter from the player’s side.

Anthony Edwards recently outlined the importance of his partner

Speaking to Boardroom, ANT only recently talked about the kind of impact that Jeanine Robel had on his life. Robel recently announced on Instagram that she was carrying the Timberwolves’ prodigy’s child.

Edwards also said that he generally prefers to stay away from the business side of things, and is only interested in conversations related to basketball. This has led to his business manager habitually contacting his girlfriend each time he needed to get a hold of ANT, and the player was unavailable.

Considering the kind of importance Robel has quickly established for himself in ANT’s life, the accusations seem even more questionable. ANT’s business manager also claimed that the player spends a plethora of time with his partner, which might make people question the accusations even further.