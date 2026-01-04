Days Before Jonathan Kuminga’s Trade Eligibility, Jimmy Butler Addresses JK’s Future With Warriors

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, it was finalized that Jonathan Kuminga would stay with the Golden State Warriors for at least another year. At the time, it appeared that head coach Steve Kerr, who was believed to be less than fond of the youngster, had found a way to coexist with him. Yet barely three months into this season, things have gone awry once again.

Kuminga notably started the first 12 games for the Warriors before Kerr made significant lineup changes following the team’s loss to the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in November. The 23-year-old then suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for several games.

A lot has transpired since then. Since the beginning of December, Kuminga has appeared in just four games, averaging 17 minutes on the floor. So, at first glance, it seems that with the trade deadline approaching fast, Kerr could be open to moving him. However, that does not mean Kuminga should be looking to burn bridges behind him, certainly not the one that leads to teammate Jimmy Butler’s house.

Addressing the Kuminga situation after the 123-114 win against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Butler said, “He’d better come to my house tonight, eat dinner, play some Uno, and some dominoes. That’s my brother. So, I care less if you’re at the rotation. We hang out. That’s my friend. That’s my brother.”

“Basketball is basketball. But I love him like a brother, and I wish him the best, and I still see him in here getting his work in, so his mind’s right,” Butler added.

When pressed about Kuminga being trade eligible on January 15, the six-time NBA All-Star brushed past the question and reiterated, “That don’t got nothing to do with me, because I’m still gonna call and check in on him, still gonna go visit him.”

“I’m still gonna go to his house, eat his food, play with his kids. His future, that’s between him and whoever else, but the bond and the brotherhood that we’ve built, ain’t no future gonna ever change if that’s my guy,” he asserted.

Butler also revealed the advice he had for the young Kuminga since this was obviously a tough period in his professional career.

“I tell JK, you’re the pro of all pros. Come here, get your work done, you smile, you have a good time because you’re still an NBA player. You’re one of the best people in the world, and I’m not even talking about basketball, so you keep smiling. You keep being the great human being that you are,” Butler noted.

Jimmy Butler on Jonathan Kuminga: “His future, that’s between him and whoever else. That bond we’ve built…no future (decision) will change that.” What he’s told him: “You be the pro of pros. Come here and get your work done. Smile.” pic.twitter.com/9NpLrd6DoP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 4, 2026

Butler is an NBA veteran, and he understands better than anyone that trades are part of the game. As such, there is no need to lose precious sleep over it. It also helps that he sees himself as a big brother to Kuminga, who is undoubtedly talented and will certainly find a team where he fits better long term.