“Russell Westbrook Rocking The Baby on De’Aaron Fox, Pathetic!”: Skip Bayless Rips Into the $47 Million Man

Skip Bayless was waiting for fodder to feed his Lakers hate – Russell Westbrook gave it to him in the first quarter.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back! In Cancun form, that is. Starting off their pre-season today in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, new Lakers coach Darwin Ham was expected to tinker with the starting lineup a bit. And tinker he did, because the engine felt like a Subaru engine. blown gaskets, and now it needs a rebuild.

Russell Westbrook, early in the first quarter, had a good layup in a highly contested shot. To celebrate his shot, he did the “Rock the Baby” celebration. And that triggered veteran Analyst Skip Bayless. He called out Westbrook for flexing on young buck Fox, even going to the length of calling him pathetic.

This is coming from a man who thinks wearing Jordan futures with a turtle neck and a sport coat is a flex. Anybody who watched the game knows that once the Lakers’ big three sat down for the second half, their roster looked as effective as a water gun to put out a forest fire.

Ham should look up and pray to the Lakers’ front office to give him a decent rotation. Cole Swider and Austin Reaves are not the answers the purple and gold are looking for.

Also Read: Skip Bayless walks through his workout routine – Phenomenal dedication to his body, not so much for his craft

Early in the Lakers’ preseason game, Westbrook just drove on De’Aaron Fox, laid it in lefty … and did “rock the baby” on Fox. Now that is desperately pathetic. It’s the first preseason game! But Russ is on the trade clock to prove he’s still Mr. Triple Double. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2022

Skip Bayless is giddy with excitement for the Lakers loss – he’s ready to show his employers where their money goes

Skip Bayless prepared himself for this moment for 2 months—all the broccoli and chicken he ate had come home to roost. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Sacramento Kings in their first game of the preseason, and the team from the state capital destroyed the Hollywood aspirants.

Preseason and Russ is already rocking the baby 🤣 pic.twitter.com/46uM37LO7D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2022

In his mind, he was nothing short of Sylvester Stallone in Rocky, preparing to fight Apollo Creed—every day was a fight to get himself ready to slander LeBron James and his posse. And how did the Lakers respond? Losing to the Sacramento Kings, a serial loser, Not by a couple of points, but by a whole Michael Jordan career average.

Skip Bayless is in championship form, Lakers are already in Cancun form — shadygoncray (@shadygonecray) October 4, 2022

Russell Westbrook has been the talking point of the whole off-season. Will he stay, won’t he? Who would take a gander at a PG who could not pass? It looks like that team is the Lakers because they turned down the opportunity to trade him.

If you had a point to prove, you’d not lose to Sacramento. Anyone but them! And if you are planning to lose the game, don’t rock the baby.

Also Read: $3 million Kyle Kuzma’s fashion sense may have just surpassed Russell Westbrook