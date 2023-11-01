“Someone Out There is Gonna Be Mad”: Former Timberwolves Player Believes Russell Westbrook Isn’t Too Happy with James Harden Trade

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Rashad McCants has raised multiple questions about the LA Clippers’ identity after snagging James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden’s trade means that he now joins a roster stacked with ball-dominant stars like Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Kawhi Leonard. During a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena podcast, McCants questioned the version of Harden that the Clippers will be getting, and whether the Beard can prove to be as big an asset as he once was.

McCants pointed out that while Harden averaged around 21 and 10 last season, the 10 assists were guaranteed due to the presence of a star center like Joel Embiid. However, that might be difficult to achieve in a team full of playmakers like the Clippers. If Harden can return to his previous form and start averaging 25-27 points a game, then he will be a big asset. But someone will have to sacrifice the ball.

“He [Harden] got 4 other guards out there, like what are we doing? Who got the ball?… Who going to do what?” McCants questioned, claiming that Harden’s presence was surely going to irk some of his teammates.

The 39-year-old claimed that it was Russell Westbrook, who might have to sacrifice the ball. Apart from both Russ and Harden, PG and Kawhi are also decent ball handlers and dominant scorers.

“It’s just sticky, it’s sticky as f**k, and I don’t like it because someone out there going to be mad, and I think it’s going to be Russ [Westbrook]. Russ is going to be the guy who gets agitated, because too many guys gonna want the ball. Who you going to give it to?” McCants added.

While stacked with offensive talent, the LA Clippers might struggle to figure out how to play as a team. McCants believes that Harden’s presence will inadvertently lead to lesser time on the ball for Westbrook. This is bound to lead to complications down the line. The onus will be on head coach Ty Lue to figure out a solution that will work throughout the season.

Stephen A. Smith raised similar concerns after James Harden trade

McCants is by no means the only NBA personality who has questioned Harden’s place on an already stacked team. Stephen A. Smith also believes that Westbrook will no longer be one of the major playmakers. This is due to Harden’s reluctance to make plays without the ball in his hand.

“James Harden ain’t running around picks and screens and everything, looking to get the ball to catch and shoot. That ain’t his thing. They both want the ball,” Smith said, before revealing that the only solution he could see led to reduced minutes for Russ.

“Russell Westbrook is averaging 30 minutes a game, James Harden comes. Is his minutes are gonna be compromised?” Smith questioned.

Considering the presence of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard as well, the Clippers have a range of offensive options. However, sharing the ball is bound to prove to be an issue. How they attempt to construct a functioning team out of the obviously talented pool remains to be seen.