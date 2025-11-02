mobile app bar

Jaren Jackson Jr and Grizzlies Caught Laughing at Teammate Following Luka Doncic’s Viral Crossover

Samir Mehdi
Published

Luka Doncic(L) and Jaren Jackson Jr(R)

Luka Doncic is averaging 45.3 points per game this season. Sure, the sample size is three games as he missed a couple due to a finger injury. Nevertheless, it should be noted that starting off the season on such a heater has him in unchartered territory, even for him.

One highlight that made the rounds during this stretch of games of his is him crossing Grizzlies youngster, Vince Williams Jr, out of his shoe. Literally.

Luka missed the shot, thankfully for Memphis fans, but given the sheer shocking nature of the clip, most don’t even pay attention to the missed three-point attempt. Unfortunately for Vince, his teammates didn’t seem to care for the missed shot either.

In a now viral video on X, a fan is zooming onto various Memphis players during and post-ankle breaker. He points out the main ‘culprit’, Jaren Jackson Jr, for covering his mouth and seemingly laughing at what his teammate just went through.

Towards the end of the video, Scotty Pippen Jr is seen smirking as well. Not the best look for a team that’s currently going through the motions.

Of course, no one truly knows the internal team dialogue here. Perhaps it’s understood on and by the team that moments like this can be approached with a bit of levity. So, before pundits can point a finger at such instances to blame for ‘poor chemistry’, a deeper understanding of team dynamics should be understood/researched.

Regardless of what these reactions spell for the Grizzlies and their team, Luka is beyond relaxed. So much so that he was asked if he’d average 40 on the season.

“That’s going to be tough,” he said after the Lakers’ 117-112 win over Memphis where he dropped 44 points. “Sometimes they’re going to double me more. Sometimes I won’t be able to score that much. I don’t know.”

Seems like the Lakers and the Grizzlies are headed in opposite directions. While the purple and gold get repeated offensive barrages from Austin Reaves and Doncic, the Grizz continue to suffer from injuries, Ja Morant’s beef with the coaching staff, and suspensions to their star players (Ja).

