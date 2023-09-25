“Would Never Pay That”: Despite $7,070,000 Salary, Larry Bird Was Shell Shocked After Patrick Ewing Bought $8 Beers For Friends in 1992

Larry Bird has earned a cumulative earning of $24,070,000 from his NBA contracts from 13 seasons. However, despite earning such a tidy sum, Bird was reluctant to pay even $8 for a pint of beer. Back when the Dream Team was practicing for the 1992 Olympics, Patrick Ewing had offered to pay for the drinks of everyone on the roster. However, Larry Bird had an objection to Patrick Ewing paying a ‘ridiculous’ amount for beer, despite earning $7,070,000. In the book ‘When The Game Was Ours’, Larry Bird’s frustration with the excessive price of alcohol was documented well enough.

Larry Bird was very reserved in nature when it came to his personal life and in spending money. Despite earning millions of dollars, Bird was cautious about putting his money into any random thing. For that reason, he was cautious to even spend $8 for a glass of beer, which he felt was expensive.

Larry Bird was baffled by Patrick Ewing spending $8 on draft beer for everyone

As a part of the Dream Team, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, and others had landed in Monte Carlo for their pre-Olympic training in 1992. After the practice, Ewing offered to pay for everyone’s beer, which shocked Larry Bird.

Knowing the $8 price tag of the beer, Bird said that he would never pay for it. His frustration was well documented in his book ‘When The Game Was Ours’ from this excerpt.

When the team flew to Monte Carlo for their final pre-Olympic training, Ewing sat poolside with Larry, Dinah, and their friend Quinn Buckner, wearing dark glasses and trying not to stare at the topless women. He ordered a round of draft beer for Bird and his friends, unfazed by the $8 price tag. Bird was incredulous each time his new friend ordered another round. “Do you know how much those beers cost?” Bird asked Ewing. “Nah, I don’t drink,” Ewing replied. “They are $8 each!” Bird exclaimed. “I would never pay that for a beer!”

Yes, Bird was reluctant to pay a $8 price tag despite earning $7,070,000! He would rather have the beer either for free or at a price cheaper than $8. Bird definitely knew how to save his money, which explains his current net worth of $75 million.

Larry Bird was ready to wear anything if it was for free

Larry Bird’s case might seem much of an anomaly if we compare him to other great NBA players. While legends like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson loved spending their money lavishly on luxuries. Bird was never the person to suit that lifestyle. Despite having accumulated a $75 million net worth, Bird still maintains a modest and humble living standard, which he inculcated from his upbringing in French Lick, Indiana.

Before becoming the star basketball player that we know him as today, Bird had anticipated a completely different career path for himself. After high school, he thought he would wind up being a construction worker. But life had a different story set aside for him. To this day, despite earning such big bucks and fame, Bird still maintains his modest personality. If he had to choose, he would be ready to get anything (even clothes) if they were for free!