“LeBron James is going to make a run at John Stockton’s record”: After Kareem’s Scoring Record, Jason Kidd Believes the King Might Try for All-time Assists Record

LeBron James achieved it all – 4 MVPs, 4 titles, 4 Finals MVPs, and 18 All-Star appearances, among a long list of other achievements. The one feat the King has been chasing for many years is the all-time scoring record. And tonight, LBJ has a chance to achieve the unimaginable.

Having recorded 38,352 career points, Bron is now 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the #1 scorer in NBA history.

LeBron James will enter the @Lakers‘ game against the @okcthunder tomorrow night on @NBAonTNT (10 p.m. ET) needing 36 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Here is a closer look at the scoring success of both players. pic.twitter.com/rO6B3EDkrl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2023

Also Read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Lakers Release Availability Update for Star Just 36 Points Away From Scoring Record

With the 38-year-old practically owning the scoring record, a former NBA legend believes that the 6-foot-9 forward has what it takes to make a run at the all-time assists record.

“LeBron James is going to run right past me”: Jason Kidd on the all-time assists record

Recently, when Jason Kidd was asked to comment on James’ inevitable historic night, the Dallas Mavericks coach had a rather amusing answer.

According to 49-year-old, LeBron could make a legit run at surpassing John Stockton for the all-time assists record. In all seriousness, the Hall-Of-Famer said:

“If we’re not careful, he’s going to make a run at John Stockton’s assists record. He’s going to run right past me.”

Jason Kidd on LeBron James: “If we’re not careful, he’s going to make a run at John Stockton’s assists record. He’s going to run right past me.” It’s a bit early for a countdown to the assists crown. LeBron, now fourth all-time, trails Stockton by 5,455. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 7, 2023

During the Lakers’ recent clash against the New York Knicks, LBJ recorded his 10,336th assist to surpass Steve Nash as #4 on the all-time assists list.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving to 4th all-time in career assists! pic.twitter.com/igBAjKMueW — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2023

Bron is 5,455 assists away from Stockton, who is #1 on the list, and 1,740 away from #2 Kidd.

As impressive as it would be, surpassing any of the two legends on the esteemed list seems highly improbable.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jason Kidd believes the King can break the assists record

As soon as Kidd’s words went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He’s not catching Stockton unless he plays 10 more seasons 😂😂 — Wolf of Broad Street (@WolfofBroadSt3) February 7, 2023

That record has to be the most untouchable record ever. It’s not like points and John literally played every game a feat that makes you wonder how the hell players play 82 games and today’s players take games off, got better tech and still get injured while playing 65 games — Lakers Monitoring trades w/ 29,683 others (@CurrentLoud) February 7, 2023

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game for his career. He’d need roughly 747 games to tie Stockton based on that average. https://t.co/NGM8WraJr3 — John Maddox- Bluff City Media (@jmaddox_bcm) February 7, 2023

Also Read: JJ Redick Lambasts LeBron James Critics For Propping Up Non-Factual Narratives About The King’s Career