"LeBron James is going to make a run at John Stockton's record": After Kareem's Scoring Record, Jason Kidd Believes the King Might Try for All-time Assists Record

Advait Jajodia
Published 07/02/2023

LeBron James & Jason Kidd
Credits: USA Today Sports

LeBron James achieved it all – 4 MVPs, 4 titles, 4 Finals MVPs, and 18 All-Star appearances, among a long list of other achievements. The one feat the King has been chasing for many years is the all-time scoring record. And tonight, LBJ has a chance to achieve the unimaginable.

Having recorded 38,352 career points, Bron is now 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the #1 scorer in NBA history.

With the 38-year-old practically owning the scoring record, a former NBA legend believes that the 6-foot-9 forward has what it takes to make a run at the all-time assists record.

“LeBron James is going to run right past me”: Jason Kidd on the all-time assists record

Recently, when Jason Kidd was asked to comment on James’ inevitable historic night, the Dallas Mavericks coach had a rather amusing answer.

According to 49-year-old, LeBron could make a legit run at surpassing John Stockton for the all-time assists record. In all seriousness, the Hall-Of-Famer said:

“If we’re not careful, he’s going to make a run at John Stockton’s assists record. He’s going to run right past me.”

During the Lakers’ recent clash against the New York Knicks, LBJ recorded his 10,336th assist to surpass Steve Nash as #4 on the all-time assists list.

Bron is 5,455 assists away from Stockton, who is #1 on the list, and 1,740 away from #2 Kidd.

As impressive as it would be, surpassing any of the two legends on the esteemed list seems highly improbable.

NBA Twitter reacts as Jason Kidd believes the King can break the assists record

As soon as Kidd’s words went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

