“Dell Curry is down bad, but stop pretending Sonya Curry is doing any better”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry’s father makes an appearance with his new girl at Game 4 of the NBA Finals

NBA Twitter goes wild as Dell Curry shows up at Game 4 with his new girl to support Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors survived going down a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals tonight. Entering the game down 2-1, the Warriors needed to continue their streak of winning road games in playoff series. They extended the same to 27, with a 107-97 win.

Stephen Curry stole the show with his 43-point, 10 rebound performance. Steph took the Warriors on his back and made sure they got the tie before going back home. While 30 was on the court lighting things up, 30 on the sidelines was popping up with his new woman.

Steph’s father, Dell Curry was in attendance as the Warriors played a crucial game. However, it seems like he was not alone. He brought a lady with him. This is the first public appearance of Dell with another woman, since his split with Sonya Curry. NBA Twitter saw the same and lost their minds.

NBA Twitter reacts to Dell Curry bringing his new girl to Game 4

It was a big affair when Stephen Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya parted ways last year. The split wasn’t amicable, and there were a lot of public splashes. However, it seems like both have moved on now. Tonight, Curry Sr. made it public that he’s moved on, as he showed up with his new girl to Game 4.

NBA Twitter saw the two, and couldn’t stop themselves.

“Hey babe, you wanna come watch my son play” – Dell Curry pic.twitter.com/z8cIYb7NGz — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) June 11, 2022

damn they really caught dell curry with chelsea handler pic.twitter.com/mk3Fs0Dd2T — Josiah (@bed_jartlet98) June 11, 2022

Dell Curry pullin up from mid range pic.twitter.com/0g4ik4pu2G — Seth Mayfield (@Sethmay013) June 11, 2022

Yes Dell Curry is down bad but y’all acting like Sonya out here w/ elite milk pic.twitter.com/QBlda7ncqZ — 70’s Baby (@HumbleBrag310) June 11, 2022

Just remember Sonya and Dell Curry left each other for white folk pic.twitter.com/8Zu6yq69FC — Crespo Akwasi Sarfo (@crespo_sarfo) June 11, 2022

Dell Curry been hittin 3s all his life. pic.twitter.com/ZV2ZBan3Cl — (@TheA1God) June 11, 2022

The mans done his part raised three wonderful kids and gave them good lives. I say we should leave him alone and let him enjoy as he sees fit.

It sure would be interesting to see if he brings her for Game 5 at the Chase Center, or if it was a one and done affair.