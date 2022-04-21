“DeMar DeRozan had the night everyone assumed Kevin Durant was going to have!”: Shannon Sharpe praises Bulls’ star for his 41-point performance against the Bucks

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan had an incredible bounce-back performance in Game 2 against the Bucks, Shannon Sharpe praises him for the same

The Chicago Bulls faced the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 and tied the series up on the road. In Game 1 the Bucks managed to contain the Bulls to just 32.3% from the field. However, last night, the Bulls came with a different mindset altogether.

It was an overall improvement shown by the Bulls. However, it was Deebo who stole the show. DeMar DeRozan was held to just 18 points in Game 1, on 6/25 shooting. However, last night, he broke the shackles and went off for a blistering 41-point performance. Deebo finished the night with 41 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan; that’s the list”: Deebo talks to Charles Barkley about his achievement as Bulls crush Giannis and the Bucks

Nikola Vucevic had a 24-point, 13 rebound night, whereas Zach LaVine added 20 points as well. Alex Caruso had a huge impact on the game. Even though he had just 9 points, he had 10 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Shannon Sharpe praises DeMar DeRozan for his bounceback after Game 1

Last night, we had three playoffs games. We saw Game 2 of the Nets-Celtics series, Game 2 of the Bulls-Bucks series, and Game 3 of the Sixers-Raptors. There was a lot expected from Kevin Durant, after his quiet, 9/24 shooting night in Game 1. DeMar DeRozan also had a terrible 6/25 shooting night in Game 1, but many wrote him off as just a regular-season player.

Deebo showed up in Game 2, and showed us all why he’s one of the best of the generation. Not only did DeRozan redeem himself for Game 1, he also propelled the Bulls to a 114-110 win over the Bucks. Shannon Sharpe talked about the same on Undisputed today.

DeMar DeRozan drops 41 points as the Bulls even series with the Bucks 1-1: “DeRozan had the game everybody thought KD was going to have.” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/0doW3709KZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 21, 2022

Sharpe was particularly impressed how DeMar took on the challenge when Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 2x DPOY was guarding him. He also talked about how the Bucks need to do better defensively, and not allow the Bulls to shoot almost 50% from the floor, if they want to win.

Also Read: “Jayson Tatum has put Kevin Durant on LOCKDOWN this series!”: Celtics’ star has managed to put the clamps on Nets’ superstar in the first two games

With Khris Middleton potentially out for the next few games, things are going to get tougher for the Bucks from here on.