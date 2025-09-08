Carmelo Anthony Drops Massive Truth Bomb On Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant’s Harsh Teachings

Carmelo Anthony’s illustrious career finally received its deserved honor yesterday when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, a level he may not have reached without the support of two of the greatest NBA players of all time, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Their advice was different but necessary in its own way, and as Melo admitted, without them he would not be where he is today.

Advertisement

In an interview with Anthony ahead of his induction, Rachel Nichols highlighted the GOATs who “repped out” for him, beginning with Jordan. Melo was the first player to receive the signature Jordan shoes, a clear sign of the confidence the Chicago Bulls legend had in him. But that confidence also came with some tough love.

Melo admitted that Jordan was often hard on him because of the potential the six-time champion recognized. “To have that backing, to have that support, it just meant a lot,” Anthony said, before reflecting on how many people had left his side. Jordan never did.

“He stayed with me, he had my back. Brand wise, company wise, I got him, he’s with us and when you have that type of support, you want to try so hard to just change that for that person,” the New York Knicks icon added, hinting that he wanted to impress MJ and repay the faith shown in him.

The role Bryant played in Anthony’s life, meanwhile, was different to say the least. Mamba was not someone to beat around the bush. He would not sugarcoat anything, and would call Melo up and critique his game without any filter.

“He would watch games and he would just call me after the game and say, ‘Why didn’t you shoot that?'” Anthony continued. Nichols, a reputed journalist who has heard countless tales about Bryant, was not surprised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All the Smoke (@allthesmoke)

“‘Why didn’t you shoot that, why did you pass that? ‘What the f*** you doing?’ That’s just him, you know what I mean… He didn’t even have to say much. It was just the fact that he was acknowledging, like, what you’re doing.”

Bryant, like Jordan, was one of the most influential figures in NBA history, so for Melo, it meant a lot that the Los Angeles Lakers legend cared. Without that advice and support, Melo may not have built the confidence to have the career he did and to become one of the best scorers in league history.

Anthony retired as a 10-time All-Star, a former scoring champion, and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. A rightfully Hall of Fame career.