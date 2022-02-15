“DeMar DeRozan is really about to surpass Wilt Chamberlain… for an impressive scoring feat?!”: The Bulls star needs one 35-point game on 50% shooting to overtake Wilt the Stilt to set a new record

In the Bulls’ 120-109 win over the Spurs, DeMar DeRozan erupts for a 40-point performance as he shoots 66.7% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan continues to put on yet another incredible performance amid his career-best campaign. Scoring-wise, the Bulls superstar has been on a tear, exploding for consecutive 35-point games since 6th February.

Deebo followed his 38-point performance with a better outing. Leading the Bulls to an 11-point lead over the Spurs, the 5-time All-Star put up 40 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, while shooting 16-24 from the field.

His yesterday night’s performance made him the first Bull since the legend Michael Jordan to record 6 straight 35-point games.

DeMar DeRozan is the first Bull since MJ to score 35+ in six straight games Unreal season from DeMar 🙌 (h/t @KCJHoop) pic.twitter.com/d8ZB4SIXLR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

DeMar DeRozan can surpass Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to record 7 straight games with 35+ points on 50% shooting

The 6-foot-6 star guard is currently tied with Wilt Chamberlain and is one game away from setting an NBA record with 7 consecutive 35+ point games on 50% shooting from the field.

Players in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 6 straight games: — DeMar DeRozan

— Wilt Chamberlain If DeRozan gets one more, he’ll set the record. pic.twitter.com/5Bfb60sFbN — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2022

As soon as Deebo’s stats from the past few games went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

DeRozan > Wilt — KD to the Bulls🐂 (@SIimReaper7) February 15, 2022

I’m so happy that the “worst signing of the season” plays for the bulls — Hector (@_akazero) February 15, 2022

Fine I’ll say it: DeMar DeRozan has been best player in basketball this season — Bulls Enthusiast (@BullsBetter) February 15, 2022

DeMar DeRozan’s last 7 games: 31pts

45pts

38pts

36pts

35pts

38pts

40pts Not only playing some of the best basketball of his career, but playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. He’s a true MVP candidate, and it’s been truly special to watch. — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) February 15, 2022

What Demar Derozan is doing right now isn’t normal pic.twitter.com/RFSEz5U2mf — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) February 15, 2022

Over the past 6 games, DeMar has been averaging a staggering 38.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 61.3% from the field. Truly, what DeRozan has been doing is something beyond legendary.