“DeMar DeRozan joins the likes of Michael Jordan, Zach Lavine in exclusive Bulls list!: The Chicago superstar etches his name into the history books of the Bulls franchise following season-high 45 points in loss to the Sixers

Chicago Bulls’ forward DeMar DeRozan becomes only the 12th Bull in franchise history to record a 45-point game after his scintillating display in the defeat to the 76ers.

When the Chicago Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan in the summer, it was seen by many as a horrible move. In fact, a few GMs saw it as the worst signing of the offseason. However, a few months into the season, the 32-year-old has proved his critics and haters wrong.

The 12 year-pro has been exceptional, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season. As a result, DeRozan earned a starting spot in this year’s All-Star game, making it his 5th appearance.

DeMar DeRozan justified his All-Star starting spot with an impressive performance against the Sixers. The impressive outing put him on an esteemed list, which includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Zach Lavine among others.

DeMar DeRozan today: 45 Points

9 Rebounds

7 Assists

DeMar DeRozan joins exclusive Bulls list after monster game against the Sixers.

DeMar DeRozan was on fire against the 76ers in a marquee clash against the 76ers. The star ended the night with a season-high 45 points, along with 9 rebounds and 7 assists on an efficient 60% from the field. With a majority of the Bulls roster out, Deebo put the team on his back.

The Bulls were highly dependent on DeRozan, but he kept them in touching distance with his trademark mid-range brilliance. Despite DeRozan’s exceptional game, it was the Sixers who came out on top, thanks to Joel Embiid, who had 40 on the night.

In fact, his 45-point display made him the 12th player in Bulls history to have a 45+ point game.

DeMar DeRozan season high: 45 PTS

9 REB

As a matter of fact, his teammate Zach Lavine is also on the list, with 5 games. If anything, this stat shows the greatness of Michael Jordan, who happens to have an astonishing 73 45-point outings in his NBA tenure with the Bulls.

The Bulls face the high-flying Suns next, and they will need a similar performance from Deebo if they have any chance of winning that game.

