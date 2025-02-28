DeMarcus Cousins Asserts LeBron James Is “Absolutely” Top-10 in the NBA, Believes Luka Doncic Has Prolonged His Career

Plenty of people raised concerns surrounding the fit of LeBron James and Luka Doncic following the blockbuster trade. Only six games into their new partnership, the chemistry between the two is greater than even believers expected. Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t just believe in the pairing but also believes Luka prolonged LeBron’s career.

The acquisition of Donic has given James a new resurgence in his career. Luka’s ability to make plays for himself and others has allowed LeBron to unload from the massive offensive burden he once had.

As a result, he has been able to preserve his energy for when the team needs it most, which is a luxury he hasn’t had before.

James’ level of play is reflective of a top player in the league. In a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Cousins was posed with the question of whether LeBron is a top-10 player. He didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Absolutely,” asserted Cousins. That wasn’t the only claim he made. He believes LeBron has much more left in the tank and credits one specific player. “If he’s now allowed to play in this energy role we saw during the Olympics, this could add 4-5 more years to his career.”

. @BoogieCousins says LeBron is "absolutely" a top-10 player in the NBA 💯 "He's playing elite basketball…if he keeps playing in that energy role we saw during the Olympics, this could add 4-5 more years to his career." WE'RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ pic.twitter.com/91JjLokofG — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 28, 2025

Before the Lakers landed Doncic, LeBron was responsible for facilitating the Lakers’ offense. Doncic finally serves as the bridge to allow James to take a step back. As a result, Cousins believes the four-time NBA champion’s career will elongate due to Luka’s presence

However, the former Kings star isn’t the only person to give credit to Doncic for his impact on LeBron.

Stephen A. Smith lifted Doncic high for his impact on James

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, there were significant questions regarding LeBron’s future in the NBA. Although the Lakers superstar hasn’t spoken on the matter, his stellar play hints that there is more in the tank.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was one of the first to notice this development. “[Luka] may have actually extended and prolonged the career of LeBron James,” Stephen A. said.

LeBron no longer has the pressure to be the team’s best player. Doncic is only 26 years old and is already arguably a top-3 player in the league at his peak. Smith believes the lack of responsibilities compared to the past will allow James to play longer.

Of course, LeBron’s future is in his hands. He has the power to call it quits anytime.

However, playing with a generational talent in Doncic could prove to be the incentive to pursue one last title before hanging it up for good.