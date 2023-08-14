“Daryl Morey is a Liar”: James Harden Publicly ‘Insults’ President Daryl Morey Following Trade Request Rejection From the 76ers

One of the biggest sagas this off-season is between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. Frustrated by the Sixers’ hesitance over giving him a big deal, The Beard has requested a trade away from Philly. But, despite rumors of a return to the Rockets or heading home to Los Angeles to play for the Clippers, his requests have been rejected. 76ers GM, Daryl Morey has made it clear that Harden will be going nowhere. In response, the 2018 MVP publically humiliated Morey, by calling him a liar in a viral video shared by Twitter user Tomer Azarly.

Harden has been unhappy in Philadelphia for quite some time now. After the team’s disappointing exit in the 2022-2023 Playoffs, he has been looking for a way out. As such, he submitted a formal trade request, hoping to find a new home. However, in spite of making the request earlier in the off-season, things haven’t gone as planned. Thus, resulting in the relationship between him and the team worsening.

James Harden calls Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey a liar after his trade request was rejected

James Harden is focusing on himself this off-season. Having made it clear that he wants out of Philadephia, Harden has put himself in a difficult situation. However, the 76ers have no intention of bowing down to his demands. And, GM Daryl Morey has rejected his trade request.

This obviously hasn’t sat well with The Beard, who is currently in the middle of his China tour. But, despite his hectic schedule, Harden took the time to send a message to Morey, whom he also worked with on the Houston Rockets. A message that, safe to say, will cause a lot of problems both for him and Morey.

Shooting a video on tour, Harden called Morey a liar. Moreover, he stated that he has no intention of working for any organization that he is a part of.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

It’s an emphatic statement from Harden and one that has already caught the attention of the media. If his trade requests didn’t work, publically calling out the GM should have some effect. Either way, it would seem that his time in the City of Brotherly Love is over. And, it would be in both parties’ best interests to part ways.

Harden has played for three teams in the last two years and is on his way to playing for a fourth

James Harden has been very fickle with the teams he’s played for in the last two years. In 2021, he demanded a trade away from the Houston Rockets, who didn’t look like a championship contender anymore. Then, after just a season with the Brooklyn Nets, locker-room issues saw him make the move to Philadelphia. And now, he once again wants out, frustrated that he hasn’t been handed a new mega deal.

As mentioned earlier, a return to the Rockets or perhaps a move to the Clippers to team up with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook is on the cards.

It certainly is a tricky situation to be in for all involved. But, one thing is for sure, given how things are proceeding, it’s unlikely this saga will end anytime soon.