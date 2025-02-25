DeMarcus Cousins Urges Joel Embiid to “Lose 40 Pounds” to Deal with Constant Injury Concerns

The injury bug has been bothering Joel Embiid throughout the entirety of the 2024-25 season. The 76ers star tore his meniscus last season and never gave himself enough time to heal after having surgery. He instead participated in the Paris Olympics this past summer and then attempted to start this season without rest. That move has clearly not worked out as Embiid has only played in 19 out of the 56 games so far due to his knee.

Advertisement

The 76ers big man’s troubles prompted former center DeMarcus Cousins to give the 2023 MVP some advice. During an appearance on the “Run It Back” podcast, Boogie declared that Embiid should lose up to 40 lbs, which would help take some pressure off his knees and allow him to be lighter on his feet.

Cousins added that the modern NBA is a “thin league,” one that doesn’t need bruisers. So the 30-year-old center needs to lose weight to be more durable.

“It’s about holding yourself accountable. Go lose 40 lbs,” Cousins said. “Obviously, your body can’t hold that type of weight. You know that wear and tear, that pounding on your knees over and over on a nightly basis. It’s not going to help your situation.”

Another factor that Boogie brought up was Embiid’s ability to shoot the jumper. He explained that dropping the weight allows the center to focus on that strong aspect of his game as well. The former NBA star even mentioned Tim Duncan as a player who went through the same physical transition.

Embiid was dropping 34.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in his 2023 MVP season.

This year? Those numbers are significantly down. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this year. The Sixers will most likely be missing the playoffs this year, but a mere playoff birth tends to be the team’s ceiling anyway, especially in the Embiid era.

The Sixers are considering shutting their star center down

The Sixers currently stand at 20-36, holding the #12 spot in the Eastern Conference. The franchise doesn’t appear to be interested in making a magic run toward the postseason when their star player is constantly battling injuries.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the team is exploring options for Embiid to get help. This includes shutting him down for the season and putting their focus on the upcoming NBA draft.

Embiid might be headed for surgery again anyway. This reported option at least shows the Sixers franchise looking toward the future. If Embiid and Paul George — who is also dealing with injuries — were given the time off to heal, the team might bounce back to be a top Eastern Conference team in the 2025-2026 season.