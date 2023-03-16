Dennis Rodman Tipping $100 At A Drag Show Casts Light On ‘Cheap’ Former Teammates, Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Dennis Rodman has never been frugal with his money. He earned close to $30 million over the course of his 14-year career and went on to sign a bevy of endorsement deals including a signature shoe deal with Nike. It’s safe to say that during his playing career, Rodman was never strapped for cash.

However, as time went on, Rodman’s expenses didn’t line up alongside his income. He would do everything from fly across the country to spend the night with Madonna to host outrageous house parties nearly every single night.

Rodman’s willingness to spend as much money as he wanted would eventually lead to his financial downfall as he would not have enough money to pay child or spousal support to his 3rd wife, Michelle Moyer, following their divorce. This willingness of his was put on display recently.

Also read: “I Would Kill Somebody In My Mind”: Dennis Rodman Once Admitted To Having Murderous Thoughts

Dennis Rodman gave up a $100 tip at a drag show

An incredibly refreshing quality about Dennis Rodman is that he’s incredibly accepting of everybody he comes across regardless of what walk of life they come from. He was recently seen at a drag show in Chicago show where he very generously tipped one of the drag queens $100.

The drag performer, Ari Gato, claimed that Rodman had shown up at the restaurant at around 9pm but stayed for an extra 2 hours just to catch a glimpse of the drag show. It was actually Gato who joked about Dennis gifting him $100 for her birthday but didn’t expect him to do it.

‘The Worm’ isn’t a stranger to drag however. Back in 2014, as a 52-year-old, he would dress up in drag himself and play a friendly exhibition game in Argentina. This caught a lot of attention as this certainly was a ‘one-of-a-kind’ performance.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were notorious for never tipping

Dennis Rodman, in comparison to his former teammates, seems to be a far better tipper. Both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are known for not being the best at tipping. Charles Barkley once outed MJ on national television for being ‘cheap’ and not giving money to the homeless.

Scottie Pippen on the other hand, was even worse as he’d ‘earned’ himself the nickname of ‘No Tippin’ Pippen’ over the years. This of course, was due to the fact that he was very frugal with his money when it came to the bill.

Also read: Dennis Rodman Once Lost $10,000 After Feeling Like NBA Referees ‘Hated’ Him