Dennis Rodman, Who Wished He Could’ve Been a Better Father, Once Expressed His Issue With Fatherhood

Apr 4, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is one of the most eccentric personalities associated with the NBA. The 6ft 7″ forward was known as one of the best rebounders and defenders in the NBA. Making his name on the Bad Boy Pistons, Rodman won two NBA Championships in Motor City.

However, his career took a deep dive after that. Rodman got a second chance when he signed with the Chicago Bulls in 1995. He won three straight championships alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Rodman is a 5x NBA Champion, but that is not what makes him the interesting personality he is. The Worm has had a lot of wild episodes, from Vegas trips to marrying Carmen Electra. Rodman has done it all. Along the way, Dennis had three kids, Trinity, Alexis, and DJ.

Dennis Rodman once listed his woes with Fatherhood

Living the lifestyle he did, Dennis Rodman didn’t get much time to be around his kids while they were growing up. Growing up without a consistent father figure, Rodman didn’t have an example to follow when raising his own kids.

At various points of his life, Rodman has had different opinions about kids. In one interview, Rodman went on to explain his bitterness with fatherhood.

“Well either way you gotta pay for ’em. Gotta keep working and pay for those damn ba***rds.”

The tone Rodman took was rather bitter, and the interviewer didn’t know how to react. Reading the room, Rodman lightened the atmosphere and said,

“Just kidding, I care about my kids.”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Rodman talked about how he didn’t know how to be a father.

“I don’t know how to be a father. But I know how to handle kids-that’s a different thing.”

Well, seeing how he had no one to set an example for him, Rodman did a decent job with his kids. Sure, he could have been around more, but he believes he’s done the best he could.

Rodman once expressed his regret about kids

Dennis Rodman has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but there is none he regrets more than not being there for his kids. The Worm chose his Hall of Fame Enshrinement speech to talk about the same.

“She has tolerated everything for me, for 11 years. She has raised 3 beautiful kids right there…She’s been a mother and a father. And I’ve been very much appreciative of what she has done. And I just wish, anyone says ‘you have any regrets in your career being a basketball player?’, I say I have one regret, I wish I was a better father.”

Since then, he’s tried to do better, but his kids are now too old to need a father like they did earlier.

