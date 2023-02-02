Having spent 100s of nights in prison, Dennis Rodman once shared how a night in jail turned his life around

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There can be no denying that Dennis Rodman is the most infamous player in NBA history. The Worm was notorious for his numerous misdemeanors and over-the-top antics.

Having been drafted in 1986, Rodman was an unexpected surprise. After all, he wasn’t supposed to make it to the league. Growing up, the Hall of Famer was cut from his high school basketball team.

But, one night in jail changed his entire life. As he then vowed to make something of himself.

Dennis Rodman vowed to make it big after spending one night in jail

As of 2023, it is common knowledge that Dennis Rodman has had several run-ins with the law over the years. The man wasn’t exactly a model citizen.

However, things weren’t exactly great for Rodman growing up. For all we know, if The Worm had not gone to jail, he may not become the legend he is today. After all, it was his first experience in jail that gave him the conviction to make something of himself.

“One cop told me if I had sold the watches instead I could’ve been put away for good for a felony or something. How could I have known that? How lucky was I? When I went to court and they dropped the charges, I couldn’t believe it. That was the turning point for me. In that cell, I swore I was going to make something of myself . . . I swore.”

Rodman was jailed for being in possession of stolen watches. An incident that must have initially scarred the defensive specialist, but one that certainly was for the best.

Rodman claims to have been in jail at least a 100 times

Despite going through such a traumatic incident as a young man, Rodman managed to make it to the NBA. Unfortunately, he brought his penchant for ending up behind bars along with him. Seeing as he claims to have been in jail at least 100 times in his lifetime.

The Worm truly is an intriguing specimen. The man has been through so much but has come out stronger time.

