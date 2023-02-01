“Dennis Rodman Would’ve Die Before He Gave Up!”: Soccer Star Trinity Rodman Complimented Her Dad’s Dedication to Basketball

In 1986, Dennis Rodman was drafted into the NBA. He was selected in the second round by the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons. A perfect match for a player like Rodman.

The Worm, known for his tenacious defense and his hustle on the court, was a warrior on the court. He was dedicated to winning and would do whatever it took to secure the dub.

This dedication and mentality is something that is greatly appreciated. Not just by NBA fans but also by Rodman’s daughter, soccer superstar Trinity Rodman.

Trinity Rodman praises her father Dennis Rodman for his dedication to basketball

Much like her father, Trinity Rodman is a heck of an athlete. The 20-year-old is a soccer sensation playing in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she is the highest-paid athlete in its history.

In a recent interview, Trinity was asked to talk about her infamous father. A man known for his flamboyant and eccentric personality, the young star was asked what she learned from Dennis Rodman. To which she responded with nothing but praise, especially for his dedication to the sport of basketball.

“He’d die on the court before he gave up and stopped trying and I think it’s really awesome to watch that like he would never give up. You could have so much athleticism and skill but that mentality to never give up and always push yourself and push for your teammates and push for the win is what’s gonna make you next level.”

Truer words have never been spoken. While he may have done some questionable things off the court, there can be no denying The Worm’s greatness on it.

Trinity Rodman has taken her career to a whole new level, representing the US Women’s Team

Perhaps the pinnacle of women’s soccer in the United States is representing the national team. Well, that is just what Trinity Rodman did. The Worm’s daughter made her senior debut for her country last year and has put in some stellar performances so far.

This whole sequence was beautiful! And it started with Trinity Rodman! Glad Hatch could finish it off 👏🏼👏🏼 #USWNT https://t.co/5FOLZ9vIVe — Kinsley Maxwell (@kmax_15) January 21, 2023

Her father was never able to represent his country. Hopefully, Trinity can go one step further and help the US Women’s team find more success.

