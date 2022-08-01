Billionaire LeBron James lost $60,000 in an act of kindness towards Ronaldinho

LeBron James is one of the richest athletes on earth. This is why it comes as no surprise that he is handing out $60,000 watches!

King James is a man who wears many hats. He is an athlete, a family man, an activist, and a businessman. His ability as the latter is reflected by his $1 billion net worth.

One of the reasons he has amassed so much wealth is his numerous endorsements. With the likes of Nike, Sprite, Beats, State Farm Insurance, Dunkin’ Donuts, and more included in his portfolio.

In fact, LeBron James also has a high-end sponsor in Audemars Piguet. The luxurious watch company has even designed a watch in honor of the four-time NBA Champion.

Commercial for the $51k LeBron James Watch (only 600 made) by Audemars Piguet | Video: http://t.co/J5Fy5lGx9n pic.twitter.com/ozQ4sHhdM5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 10, 2013

The timepiece in question is a limited-edition Royal Oak Offshore. A model which only has 600 pieces available in the market, one of which LeBron gifted to Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho.

LeBron James gifts Ronaldinho with a limited-edition $60,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Audemars Piguet has had a great relationship with LeBron for close to a decade now. So much so that the King cannot be seen going anywhere without one of their watches on his wrist.

The partnership has been so fruitful, that Audemars came out with a limited-edition LeBron James Royal Oak Offshore watch, valued at $60,000.

There are only 600 of them in the world, one of which was gifted to footballing legend, Ronaldinho. A gift he received from James himself in 2015!

I loved this gift! Limited series watch from my bro @KingJames. Thanks, my friend! pic.twitter.com/B2l7RlTR6U — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 2, 2015

A truly amazing gift for a truly amazing athlete. Safe to say that Ronaldinho was ecstatic upon receiving the watch from his good friend, The King.

