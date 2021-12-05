“Dennis Schroder really proving why he is deserving of that $100 million he demanded from LAL”: NBA Twitter applauds the Celtics guard amid his recent phenomenal performances

Dennis Schroder was instrumental in the Boston Celtics’ 145-117 win over the Blazers, putting up a fantastic 31-point, 8-assists performance.

This past offseason, Dennis Schroder made his worst financial decisions. Supposedly rejecting a 4-year, $84 million (plus an additional $8 million in bonuses) contract extension from the Lakers, expecting somewhere north of the $100 million mark, the German guard was forced to sign a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics worth merely $5.9 million. That’s $78 million lost.

Enthusiasts and analysts criticized him ever since he “fumbled the bag”. Keeping that in mind, it feels as if Dennis entered the 2021-2022 campaign, to prove his worth to the Lakers while proving his doubters wrong.

Being the 7th highest-paid player on the squad, Schroder is third in the team for points per game. And recently, he played a clinical role in Boston’s 28-point blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Putting 31 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds on an incredible 62.5/71.4/100 shooting split, and finished the night with a game-high +29.

Dennis Schroder tonight: 31 Points

8 Assists

4 Rebounds

63% FG

5 Threes pic.twitter.com/sriU1BUsuk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 5, 2021

NBA Twitter explodes as Dennis Schroder put up an amazing 31-point performance

NBA Twitter erupted with reactions as Schroder put up a game-winning performance at the Moda Center last night.

Dennis Schroder on the 2nd night of back-to-backs is a 50/40/90 guy this season … 25 PTS

53.0 FG%

48.4 3PT%

95.7 FT%

+69 in 5 games — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) December 5, 2021

Lakers picked Westbrick over him never forget Lmaooo — 🏆 (@Quintssential) December 5, 2021

Dennis “fumble the bag” Schroder’s cooking — AntMan 🐜 (@mosquitooff) December 5, 2021

Dennis Schroder worth that 84m 🔥👀🔐 @celtics — WalkingMannequin (@nellbic) December 5, 2021

Sure, Dennis Schroder isn’t the star to who you hand out $100 million. However, Dennis surely deserves his flowers. With Jaylen Brown sidelined with injuries, the former Laker has really stepped up to fill that role.

Averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, Schroder will definitely earn himself a more rewarding contract next year than the current one he is forced to play on.