Basketball

“Dennis Schroder really proving why he is deserving of that $100 million he demanded from LAL”: NBA Twitter applauds the Celtics guard amid his recent phenomenal performances

“Dennis Schroder really proving why he is deserving of that $100 million he demanded from LAL”: NBA Twitter applauds the Celtics guard amid his recent phenomenal performances
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s social media appears to have been hacked following latest tweet
Next Article
Liquid Matumbaman Zai: Matu shows Zai 's audience how to rotate like a pro while practicing solo queue.
NBA Latest Post
"Steph Curry changed the nature of the league!": An old Reddit thread shows how people did not believe Curry would even come close to Ray Allen
“Steph Curry changed the nature of the league!”: An old Reddit thread shows how people did not believe Curry would even come close to Ray Allen

Steph Curry inspired the whole league to move away from the mid-range. Even Gregg Popovich…