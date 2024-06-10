Derrick Rose Breaking Down Mid-Documentary After Being Traded to Knicks Resurfaces

It was a sight to see Chicago native, Derrick Rose getting drafted by the Chicago Bulls. Chicago drafted Rose with the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft and the young guard instantly became the second-coming of the Bulls dynasty. However, leaving the team was harder than he imagined. This resurfaced video of Derrick Rose breaking down in tears depicts the pain of leaving the team he imagined spending his career with.

Advertisement

Derrick Rose was informed he was going to be traded to the New York Knicks while shooting for his documentary. Rose got a call from his agent who broke the news to him, leaving the Chicago native ‘in awe.’

The news of being traded from his hometown was heartbreaking to Rose who stepped out of the studio while talking to his agent. This snippet was included in his documentary, Pooh: The Derrick Rose Story.

Fragments of his conversation were included in his documentary where the three-time All-Star’s voice can be heard trembling as he talks to his agent.

“You lyin… You serious?… I’m just in awe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hood Culture☄️ (@hoodcvlture)

Three years after being traded from the Bulls organization, Derrick Rose explained what led to his breakdown on The Dan Patrick Show.

“That’s my life. Chicago, everything was there. The first thing I thought of was my family and my son. I knew that like I cherish those moments. Steph (Curry) wouldn’t have been Steph if his dad didn’t allow him to be on the court when he was shooting.”

The Derrick Rose trade caused quite an outrage among basketball fans. It wasn’t just an excruciating moment for Derrick Rose but it sure was tough on the city of Chicago as well. And over the years, there have been discussions among fans and analysts on social media, entertaining the idea of the Bulls organization letting Rose end his career in Chicago.

Derrick Rose: What could’ve been

Drafted first overall by his hometown team, Derrick Rose seemed to be the missing puzzle for the Chicago Bulls. Rose had an instant impact on the team and the surrounding players. It seemed as if the 6’3 guard was a perfect fit with the organization and was also hailed as the next calling to Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

The Memphis State product became the youngest MVP in league history, earning those honors within two years of being in the league. Rose also had a Rookie of the Year award, an All-NBA & All-Rookie 1st Team selection, and multiple All-Star appearances under his belt.

It was the 2012 NBA Playoffs when Rose tore his ACL. That was the start of a slew of injuries that eventually went on to rob him of most of his athleticism. While the All-Star point guard did try to make his way back to his glory days, nagging knee injuries ended up derailing what could’ve been an iconic career.