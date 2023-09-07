Despite Being Banned from Spending $88,039,225 NBA Salary, Jayson Tatum Shelled $4 Million on a ‘Hoopless’ Home in 2019

Jayson Tatum is among the few players who have been touted as ‘the future face of the league’ for quite some time now. When people believe you to be the future of not only your franchise but also the league, those expectations often come matched with checks that are just as hefty. Therefore, it’s not surprising that Jayson Tatum is #37th on the list of highest-paid NBA players and has already made a fortune from his stint so far with the NBA. The Boston forward has reportedly made $88,039,225 from his NBA salaries alone, even though he hasn’t spent a dime from the sum. Despite saving his income wisely, Tatum did buy a $4 million mansion in 2019, but the property came without a basketball court or even a hoop to play ball.

The reasoning behind Tatum’s limited spending is rather ‘heartwarming’. The 25-year-old had made a deal with his mother before getting drafted, which stipulated him living off of his endorsement money only. The salary from the Boston Celtics stays untouched, as the Celtics star has to run his spending by his mother. Keeping in mind how often professional athletes end up bankrupt, it was a smart decision by Jayson’s mother Brandy Cole to ensure her son’s financial future by keeping aside a big chunk of his money.

Jayson Tatum bought a $4 million ‘hoopless’ house in Massachusetts

Despite being banned from spending his player’s salary, Tatum still decided to ball out during the 2019 season, buying a 6,248-foot mansion in Newton, Massachusetts. The Celtics star bought the property while in his second year in the league. The luxurious abode cost the star forward well over $4,000,000.

It comes with a modern kitchen, a master bedroom with a fireplace, and a spacious living room-while also having a granite waterfall island. But what truly stood out in the property was the lack of a basketball court. Most NBA stars usually live in big mansions, where having a home gym and a basketball court is almost the norm.

However, during Covid-19, Tatum learned his lesson the hard way while being stuck at home. With the league suspended for an indefinite period, the 6’8 forward was unable to practice, something that didn’t sit right with the young Celtics star. With some help from Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck, Tatum was finally able to set up a court in his backyard, as per reports. Afterwards, the Celtics star has often been seen playing with his son Deuce on the court during his Instagram Lives.

All eyes are on Tatum’s next contract as teammate Jaylen Brown breaks NBA salary record

Boston’s dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum form one of the NBA’s best tandem to date. Falling short of the Championship in 2021-22, Brown and Tatum have shown flashes of Championship-level caliber time and again. With Jaylen Brown signing a record-breaking $304,000,000 contract extension this summer, people have been quick to speculate on what Tatum’s contract extension could look like, as the franchise’s centerpiece.

Many have even criticized the move to pay Brown his super-max extension as the forward struggled towards the end of last year’s playoffs. But with the NBA’s salary cap climbing year-by-year, it would be interesting to see what kind of number Tatum receives.